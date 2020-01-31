PHILADELPHIA — Sydney O’Melia totaled kills, 39 assists and 11 digs as Indian River’s volleyball team fended off a comeback attempt to edge Watertown, 3-2, to win a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal Thursday.
Kaila Gilpatric contributed 13 service points, 20 kills and four digs for the Warriors (11-5), who won the match, 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 21-25 and 25-19.
Alexis Cruz tallied 12 service points, including three aces, as well as 17 kills and Cassidy Deuink totaled 42 digs for Indian River, which advances to the division final to play Carthage at noon Saturday at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Tiffany Russell totaled 20 kills, 41 digs and five service points for Watertown (8-9) and Bayleigh Woodard contributed 38 assists, 18 digs and seven service points. Sarah Kilburn chipped in with 19 kills, 17 digs, five service points and seven blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 59. INDIAN RIVER 44
Jackie Piddock scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Spartans defeated the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Adams.
Taylor Scoville scored 14 points and seized five rebounds for South Jefferson (12-1, 8-0) and Abby Piddock totaled 11 points and five rebounds against Indian River (7-8, 3-5).
LOWVILLE 46, THOUSAND ISLANDS 19
Sydney Brown posted 19 points and 12 rebounds as Lowville rolled to a crossover victory over Thousand Islands in a game between respective “B” and “C” Division leaders, at Clayton.
Sara Wood added 12 points and five rebounds for Lowville (14-2, 9-1). Emma Dening contributed nine points and four assists. Nicole Freeman grabbed eight rebounds and Brown added four steals.
Kennady Amo paced Thousand Islands (11-7, 8-6) with 10 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 28, ALEXANDRIA 26
Savanah Chiodi scored 10 points to lead Sackets Harbor to a narrow Frontier League “D” Division victory over Alexandria in Sackets Harbor.
Murielle Fedorko and Sophie Hardison each contributed six points for the Patriots (4-11, 4-9). Corinne Martin had three points but also had six rebounds and six steals.
Lindsey Monica led Alexandria (0-14, 0-12) in scoring with 11 points.
GENERAL BROWN 58, BEAVER RIVER 26
Kori Nichols and Rachel Black each finished with 14 points to lead General Brown to a Frontier League crossover win against Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Black finished with four 3-pointers for General Brown (9-5, 8-3).
Beaver River is 3-12, 2-11.
LYME 61, LAFARGEVILLE 41
Olivia Ososkalo finished with five steals to go with her 18 points in Lyme’s “D” Division win in LaFargeville.
Francesca Gamel and Riley Aubertine each had seven rebounds to go with their 12 and nine points, respectively, for Lyme (13-2. 12-2).
Josie Barton had a team high 15 points, followed by Jenna Pavlot’s 10, for the Red Knights (6-5, 6-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW HARTFORD 74, INDIAN RIVER 69 (OT)
Sammy Angelo and Michael Allen helped push New Hartford to overtime, but the Spartans ultimately defeated the Warriors in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Angelo posted 21 points and hit five 3-pointers while Allen had 24 points for the Warriors (6-6, 3-4). Zach Filipkoski led the way for New Hartford with 26 points.
CARTHAGE 52, SOUTH JEFFERSON 45
Zion Tevaga scored 23 points and helped lift Carthage past South Jefferson in a Frontier League crossover game in Carthage.
Ashton Norton was the only other player to score in double digits with 11 points for the Comets (6-9, 3-6). Elijah Whitfield added nine points.
South Jefferson’s Tyler Stevenson had 12 points for the Spartans (4-11, 4-7) while Ryan McLean had nine points.
BOYS HOCKEY
IMMACULATE HEART 5, MOHAWK VALLEY 1
Luc Lafex scored a pair of goals and Tieler Friedline made 17 saves to record his first varsity win as the Cavaliers defeated the Raiders in a Section 3 Division I game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
David Jenner scored an unassisted goal and assisted on two goals for Immaculate Heart Central (4-11, 2-8), and Kyle Hughes and Garrett Hudon each scored a goal and assisted on another for Cavaliers. Jayden Romig chipped in with a pair of assists for IHC.
Eric Suprenent made 24 saves for Mohawk Valley (1-15, 1-8).
WRESTLING
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 57, CANTON 18
Aaron Briones-Cooper won by major decision in the 132-pound weight class to propel the Spartans to victory over the Bears in a nonleague match in Canton.
Marshall Coe (160) won by technical fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (6-3).
Phillip Kissman (152), Nicolas Luciani (170), Justin Thayer (182), Anthony Rasmussen (195), Matthew Fox (285), Chase Lawton (99) and Parker Kohlbach (106) each won by pin.
Randy Clifford (145) won by fall for Canton (5-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 43, GOUVERNEUR 36
Tyler Mousaw won by major decision at 95 pounds to spark the Spartans past the Wildcats in a nonleague meet in Canton.
Marshall Coe (160) and Thayer (160) each won by pin for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (7-3).
Trayton Tupper (132), Joseph Cummings (152) and Gaige Butterfield (285) each won by fall for Gouverneur (4-1).
