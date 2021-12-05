PHILADELPHIA — Zoe Aguon Cruz provided 22 digs and 13 points as Indian River swept South Jefferson in a Frontier League interdivision volleyball match, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, on Saturday.
Madison Bigelow recorded 11 service points and nine kills while Dayramis Rivera Malave dished out 12 assists for Indian River (2-0 overall).
McKenzie Burnham posted 17 digs and eight kills while Lauren Edgar collected 19 assists for South Jefferson (1-1).
BEAVER RIVER WINS EARLY BIRD
Host Beaver River went 7-1 to win their Early Bird Tournament in Beaver Falls.
Tournament MVP Emma Dicob recorded 20 service points and 15 kills across eight matches while Tina Boliver handed out 27 assists for Beaver River.
Lowville was second and Carthage placed third.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 82, ALEXANDRIA 18
Kade Schneider scored a game-high 27 points as the Beavers cruised to victory over the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League division crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Jonah Shearer contributed 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Lucas Roes chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds for Beaver River (2-0) against Alexandria (0-2).
HARRISVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE-HENDERSON 44
Tanner Sullivan scored 25 points and won the Most Valuable Player award as Harrisville won its own tournament with a win over Belleville-Henderson.
Tucker Kelly added 11 points for Harrisville.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 70, MIDDLBURGH 47
Jacob Morgan enjoyed a very active and strong finishing night around the rim and made seven of 10 free throws in scoring 25 points for the Yellowjackets who methodically pulled away from an 18-15 first quarter lead.
Drew Harmer added 13 points for the Yellowjackets.
George Caitiri tallied a game-high 29 points for Middleburgh.
SOUTH JEFERSON 63, OSWEGO 46
Curtis Staie scored 26 points to pace the Spartans past the Buccaneers in a nonleague game in Adams.
Evan Widrick and Nolan Widrick each scored 13 points for South Jefferson (3-0) against Oswego (1-1).
CORTLAND 56, WATERTOWN 47
Emerson Johnson netted 17 points as the Purple Tigers beat the Cyclones in nonleague play at Cortland.
Max Gambitta chipped in with 11 points for Cortland (2-0).
Joel Davis led all scorers with 25 points for Watertown (0-1).
n In other nonleague games, Tupper Lake beat Lisbon 65-54, Gouverneur cruised past Northern Adirondack 83-50 and St. Lawrence Central defeated Lake George 49-32. Edwards-Knox beat Old Forge in the consolation game of the Harrisville Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 42, LISBON 25
Ever Vaughn recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Panthers beat the Golden Knights in the Morristown Tournament championship.
All-tournament selection Neva Bettinger added 12 points and tournament MVP Kennady Billman scored six points for Belleville Henderson (3-0).
Grace Smith scored six points for Lisbon (1-1).
MORRISTOWN 52, TUPPER LAKE 28
All-Tournament selection Laurel Vinch tallied 18 points to give head coach Sara Waite her first win with the Green Rockets in the Morristown Tournament.
Kaly Dulmage added 14 points followed by Issy Woodcock with 11.
Tupper Lake’s Cadie Tyo scored a game-high 16 points.
n In other action, Cortland beat Watertown in a nonleague game, 60-29.
WRESTLING
FIELDING WINS 126 DIVISION
Brogan Fielding captured first place in the 126-pound weight class to help Carthage take ninth place in the Clyde Cole Invitational at Oxford. Shenendehowa of Clifton Park won the team crown.
The Comets’ Logan Munn (118) and Camden Dorchester (215) each took third place, while teammates Ryan Munn (102) and Hunter Sanderson (172) each captured fifth.
CYCLONES ROBERTS WINS AT C-NS
Watertown’s Cain Roberts won in the 215-pound final at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Jack Clough placed second in the 160 division for the Cyclones.
General Brown was fifth in the team competition as Nathan Snow (152) and Nick Rogers (285) both finished second. Sheamus Devine (172) and Zoey Jewett (102) were third and fourth, respectively.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 8, SARANAC 4
Rhett Palmer tallied four goals as Canton defeated Saranac in the Potsdam Tournament, Canton was the only team to go 2-0 in the event.
BATAVIA 13, POTSDAM 8
Jameson Motyka scored four goals as Batavia defeated Potsdam in the Potsdam Tournament. John Duffy scored four goals for Potsdam.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, PLATTSBURGH 1
Brooke Terry and Sophia Prentice each scored two goals to lead the Red Raiders past Plattsburgh in a nonleague game in Massena.
