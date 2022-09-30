Bigelow’s big night fuels Carthage

Sports roundup

ADAMS — JayLynn Robinson and Reanna De Los Santos each won their singles matches in three sets as the Indian River girls tennis edged South Jefferson, 3-2, to win the Frontier League “A” Division title Friday.

Robinson won her match at first singles, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4, over Ruby LaClair. De Los Santos defeated Lauren Bier, 7-6 (1-7), 6-1, 6-4, in third singles for the Warriors (10-0). The first doubles team of Ravan Marsell and Kelsey Plath was also victorious for Indian River.

