ADAMS — JayLynn Robinson and Reanna De Los Santos each won their singles matches in three sets as the Indian River girls tennis edged South Jefferson, 3-2, to win the Frontier League “A” Division title Friday.
Robinson won her match at first singles, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4, over Ruby LaClair. De Los Santos defeated Lauren Bier, 7-6 (1-7), 6-1, 6-4, in third singles for the Warriors (10-0). The first doubles team of Ravan Marsell and Kelsey Plath was also victorious for Indian River.
Mia Mouaikel beat Zoe Yang, 6-1, 6-1 in second singles and the second doubles team of Madison Pfleegor and Laurelle Surette also won for the Spartans (9-2).
Lowville beat host Immaculate Heart Central, 4-1, twice on Thursday to take the Frontier League “B” Division regular season crown.
Rubi Zabielowicz won both her matches at second singles, while the doubles teams of Anna Denning, Hannah Moshier and Katey Baker, Alyvia Millard won twice for Lowville (10-1).
IHC’s Samantha Booth (0-4) took both matches at first singles.
ALEXANDRIA 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Ronaldo Prophete’s second-half goal helped the Purple Ghosts upset the Golden Knights in “D” Division play at Alexandria.
Owen Ingalls chipped in a goal and Wade Stone made 10 saves for Alexandria (4-5-1).
Landon Sullivan scored for Copenhagen (6-3-2, 6-3-1).
LYME 4, THOUSANDS ISLANDS 0
Jonny LaFontaine provided two goals and an assist as the Lakers blanked the Vikings (2-7-2, 1-6-2) in a Frontier League crossover game in Chaumont.
Alex Radley also scored twice for Lyme (9-1).
