PHILADELPHIA — Ethen Garrison (126 pounds), Davin Dewaine (220) and Hayden Matice (285) each won their respective matches in under 40 seconds as Indian River topped South Lewis 60-25 in a Frontier League interdivision wrestling meet Wednesday.
Jake Whitmore (182) also took his match via fall for Indian River (10-0 overall, 5-0 league).
Aiden Highers (145), Branton Carpenter (152), Owen Highers (170) and Brady Vosburgh (195) each won by pin for South Lewis (3-10, 0-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 58, LOWVILLE 26
Anthony Rasmussen registered a pin 22 seconds in his match at 195 pounds as the Spartans defeated the Red Raiders in a “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Parker Kohlbach (106), James Wheller (132), Marshall Coe (160), Tyler Mousaw (182) and Matthew Fox (220) each won their respective matches by fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (2-2).
Landen Moshier (120) and Carl Hoppel (152) got pinfall victories while Micah Roes (126) scored a technical fall for Lowville (1-10, 1-3).
BEAVER RIVER 48, WATERTOWN 24
Justin Sage won his match at 138 pounds by fall in 44 seconds as the Beavers beat the Cyclones in an interdivision match at Beaver Falls.
Jonah Mullin (126) and Connor Edick (195) also were victorious by pin for Beaver River (6-2, 2-1), which won five matches via forfeit.
Jack Clough (106) and Cain Roberts (170) got wins by pinfall and Adam Ortega (160) won via technical fall for Watertown (2-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 71, BEAVER RIVER 61
Keegan Morrow scored a team-high 27 points for Copenhagen in its Frontier League crossover victory over Beaver River in Copenhagen.
Morrow hit five 3-pointers and picked up six rebounds for the Golden Knights (6-2), while teammate Tucker Carroll had 12 points and 17 rebounds. Cody Powis also contributed 16 points for Copenhagen.
Zach Mast led Beaver River with 18 points, nine of which came off of 3-pointers. Lincoln Becker also hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
ST. LAWRENCE 73, GOUVERNEUR 34
Steven Horner led three Larries in double figures with 18 points in a win over Gouverneur (2-5, 0-3) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Ethan LaRock scored 17 points and Cash Feeley added 16 for St. Lawrence Central (6-3, 3-2), which led 25-4 after one quarter.
Caden Storie scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 62, MORRISTOWN 13
Abby Hart supplied 22 points as the Cougars defeated the Green Rockets (1-7, 0-5) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Lucy Frary added 21 points for Edwards-Knox (4-1, 3-0).
BOYS SWIMMING
WOLF WINS TWICE IN MEXICO
Lowville’s Adian Wolf swept the distance events in a three-way, nonleague meet with Weedsport and host Mexico.
Wolf turned in a mark of one minutes, 59.32 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and a 5:24.39 in the 500 freestyle for Lowville (5-4).
Mexico beat Weedsport and Lowville to sweep the meet.
