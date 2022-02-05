PHILADELPHIA — Zoe Cruz served up 15 points and totaled 35 digs as fourth-seeded Indian River defeated fifth-seeded Rome Free Academy, 3-1, on Saturday in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal match to record its first sectional victory in program history.
Madallyn Moore contributed six service points, 16 assists and eight digs and Sydney Carbone finished with 12 service points, including two aces, 11 digs and 12 kills for the Warriors (12-4), who prevailed, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-23.
Dayramis Rivera Malave finished with 11 service points, 16 aces and nine digs for the Warriors, who advance to play at top-seeded New Hartford in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHITESBORO 3, WATERTOWN 0
Kylee DeCarr posted 17 kills and 11 digs as the third-seeded Warriors swept the No. 6 Cyclones, 26-24, 25-11, 25-16, in a Class A quarterfinal at Marcy.
Tessa Nash notched 30 assists and five digs while Abigail Lawter added 13 digs for Whitesboro (15-3).
Alana Mastin generated 11 digs and Julia Urf logged six kills for Watertown (6-14).
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Eliana Bonbrest totaled seven digs, five kills and three assists as the second-seeded Red Raiders swept the No. 7 Spartans, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12, in a Class B quarterfinal at Lowville.
Hannah Gyore collected 13 assists and three kills while Grace Myers tallied seven kills for Lowville (17-1), which hosts No. 3 Chittenango in a Class B semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
South Jefferson finishes its season at 9-9.
SANDY CREEK 3, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 2
Maiya Hathway racked up 20 service points, 20 kills, 18 assists, 15 digs and 11 aces as the second-seeded Comets outlasted the No. 7 Cougars, 23-25, 25-8, 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, in a Class D quarterfinal at Sandy Creek.
Claire Dreibelbis accumulated 12 service points, 10 kills and 10 digs while Lizzie Glazier chipped in 14 service points and nine digs for Sandy Creek (13-3), which hosts No. 3 DeRuyter in the semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER WINS CLASS A
Five Warriors won their respective divisions as they took the Section 3 Class A title at Carthage.
Tommah Gummow (110 pounds), Alex Booth (132), Manny Gonzales (138), Gabe Lynch (152) and Jake Whitmore (215) were winners in their weight classes for Indian River.
Carthage placed third behind Fulton and got victories from Shay Sinitiere (118) and Brogan Fielding (126). Jack Clough (160) won for Watertown, which was seventh.
FREDERICK, BRIONES-COOPER 2ND
Brock Frederick (102) and Aaron Briones-Cooper (145) each finished second in their respective weight classes for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek at the Section 3 Class B tournament in Homer.
Frederick pinned Carson Mantel of Camden in the semifinal while Briones-Cooper win via fall in the semifinals over Christophe Doshna of Marcellus.
Central Valley Academy won the team title and South Jefferson/Sandy Creek was seventh.
BEAVER RIVER SECOND IN CLASS D
Trevor Waugh won his weight class at 110 pounds as the host Beavers finished second in the Section 3 Class D tournament in Beaver Falls.
Copenhagen was fourth and got division crowns from Chase Nevills (118), Dylan Petrie (138) and Adam Ortega (172). Kayleb Martin of Sackets Harbor won at 145.
Canastota came away with the team title while South Lewis was seventh.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 5, MASSENA 3
The Sandstoners withstood a third-period turnaround by the Red Raiders en route to winning the Section 10 championship at SUNY Canton.
Kennedy Emerson led the way offensively with three goals. Rylie Bicknell had the opening goal midway through the first period and Keegan McGaheran netted the eventual game-winner through a scramble with 5:18 left in regulation as the Sandstoners (10-5-3) advanced to the state regionals for the first time since 2019.
Potsdam lead 3-1 seven minutes into the final period, but the Red Raiders (12-5-1) countered with two goals in less than two minutes. Sophia Prentice notched her second of the game at the 8:51 mark and Brooke Terry drew Massena even with a power play goal just 24 seconds later, assisted by Harper Oakes.
The deadlock lasted only another 27 seconds as McGaheran restored the Potsdam lead with a rebound goal. Emerson then added the insurance marker with 2:35 remaining.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 2, SALMON RIVER 1
Jack Mills scored one goal and assisted on another to send the Blue Devils past the Shamrocks in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
Nathan Woods scored the winning goal for OFA (10-4-1, 8-2-1).
Evan Collette scored for the Shamrocks (12-2-1, 10-2).
