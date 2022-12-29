WATERTOWN — Indian River topped Lowville in the championship match to claim the gold division title Thursday at the Watertown Pink-Out Clash at Case Middle School.
The Warriors went 5-1 in group play before sweeping the Red Raiders in two straight sets. Maddy Moore was named most valuable player and Madison Bigelow earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Beaver River defeated East Syracuse-Minoa in three sets to win the silver division. Madelyn Hylan was the division’s MVP. Carthage beat host Watertown in two sets to take the bronze division crown, with Olivia Bauter earning MVP honors.
WRESTLING
WAY, NEVILLS first AT WINDSOR
Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills (118 pounds) and Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way (152) each won their respective weight classes as the Windsor Christmas Tournament.
Nevills beat Joey Florence of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 3-1, in the final. Way pinned Christopher Uptegrove of Starpoint in 2 minutes, 54 seconds in the championship.
Indian River’s Manny Gonzales was third at 138, Brady Lynch took fourth at 152 and Tomah Gummow finished fifth at 118. Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper got fourth at 145 and Gouverneur’s J.D. Minckler grabbed fourth at 110.
CARTHAGE WINS TIEKE-BERNABI
Ryan Munn (102) and Logan Munn (132) each won their respective divisions to help Carthage win the Tieke-Bernabi Tournament at Spencerport.
Ryan Munn beat Comets’ teammate Jackson Wells, 3-0, in the final while Logan Munn scored a 7-5 decision over Ryan Schaubroeck of Webster Schroeder.
Landon Copley (126), Thomas Kennedy (215) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each were runners-up in their class, while Shay Sinitiere (126) finished third.
SH’S MARTIN THIRD IN OSWEGO
Sackets Harbor sophomore Kayleb Martin placed third at the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego.
Martin bounced back from his first loss of the season in the semifinals to edge Jacob Mendola of Webster Thomas, 3-2.
LOWVILLE 43, BEAVER RIVER 21
Merric Laribee won by fall in his match at 172 as the Red Raiders beat the Beavers in a Frontier League “B” Division match at Lowville.
Caleb Farney (136) won via major decision and Keegan Crenshaw (215) scored a victory by decision for Lowville (3-1).
Seth Garrison (138), Connor Everson (152) and Cole Walseman (160) all won by pin for Beaver River (1-6, 0-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 72, S. LEWIS 36
Tucker Rosbrook netted 35 points as the Lions used a strong start to beat the Falcons in a FL crossover game in Dexter.
Ryan Hiller notched 11 points for General Brown (5-1, 4-0).
Aidan McGuire led South Lewis (3-3) with 19 points.
BEAVER RIVER 63, ALEXANDRIA 34
Lucas Roes posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Beavers topped the Purple Ghosts (0-6, 0-4) in a FL crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Ayden Moser collected 14 points for Beaver River (5-1).
CARTHAGE 63, ONEIDA 55
Trenton Walker’s 35 points powered the Comets to a nonleague win over the Indians (2-4) in Carthage.
Khalil Tevaga contributed 12 points for Carthage (7-1).
SKANEATELES 66, SOUTH JEFFERSON 59
Tyson DiRubbo recorded 19 points as the Lakers bested the Spartans in a nonleague game at Skaneateles.
Ethan Hunt totaled 17 points for Skaneateles (6-2).
Curtis Staie led all scorers with 21 points for South Jefferson (3-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 60, MORRISTOWN 50
Ryan Pavlot scored a season-high 32 points as the Vikings pulled away to defeat the Green Rockets in nonleague play at Jefferson Community College in Watertown.
Peyton Lamon chipped in eight points for Thousand Islands (4-4).
Walker Belile paced Morristown (1-6) with 17 points.
COPENHAGEN 58, LYME 37
Hayden McAtee registered 21 points as the Golden Knights beat the Lakers in a nonleague game at JCC.
Landon Sullivan added 13 points for Copenhagen (5-3).
Jon LaFontaine and Kenny Timmerman each scored nine points for Lyme (1-6).
HEUVELTON 80, LISBON 62
Chris Ashlaw scored 23 points as the host Bulldogs beat the Golden Knights in the opening round of the Al Gutterson tournament.
Nathan Mashaw added 21 points for Heuvelton (5-1, 4-0), which plays Beekmantown in the title game at 7:30 tonight.
Cooper Rutherford was the game’s high-scorer with 31 points for Lisbon (2-5, 2-2).
BEEKMANTOWN 67, OFA 49
Josh Burgin scored 19 points as the Eagles topped the Blue Devils in the first round of the Gutterson Tournament at Heuvelton.
Brady Mannix added 12 points for Beekmantown (5-0).
Justice McIntyre tallied 15 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-6).
n In other action, Harrisville beat Sackets Harbor, 70-60, in the championship game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament at Sackets Harbor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 50, FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 25
Ravan Marsell posted 26 points as the Warriors defeated the Hornets in the opening round of the More Than a Game Tournament in Syracuse.
Allison LaMora totaled 15 points for Indian River (8-1), which plays Susquehanna Valley at a time to be determined today.
Ashley Schneider scored 14 points for Fayetteville-Manlius (2-4).
ROME FREE ACADEMY 60, SOUTH JEFFERSON 42
Alysa Jackson racked up 18 points as the Black Knights rallied past the Spartans in a nonleague game in Rome.
Mia Mirabelli supplied 16 points for Rome Free Academy (5-3).
Savannah Hodges accumulated 12 points for South Jefferson (0-8).
