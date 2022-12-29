IR captures gold division in Pink-Out

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Indian River topped Lowville in the championship match to claim the gold division title Thursday at the Watertown Pink-Out Clash at Case Middle School.

The Warriors went 5-1 in group play before sweeping the Red Raiders in two straight sets. Maddy Moore was named most valuable player and Madison Bigelow earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

