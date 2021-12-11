JAMESVILLE — Indian River seniors Alex Booth and Gabe Lynch each compiled 5-0 records and picked up their 100th career varsity victory in Saturday’s Jamesville-DeWitt’s Dual Wrestling Tournament, where the Warriors defeated five opponents.
Indian River toppled Cazenovia 51-15, Watertown 54-18, Fulton 46-29, Rome Free Academy 66-6, and Jamesville-DeWitt 47-24.
Booth competed in both the 145- and 152-pound divisions while Lynch participated at 160.
Indian River junior Caleb Welser went 5-0 at 126 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Four other Indian River wrestlers compiled 5-0 marks during the tournament and they included Brady Lynch (138), Tomah Gummow (118), Manuel Gonzales (132) and Jake Whitmore (215).
Watertown had three wrestlers go 4-1 in the tournament, including Cain Roberts (215), Jack Clough (160) and Michael Roberts (172/189).
The Cyclones’ Jack Lavin won three of five bouts at 172/189, and Michael Ducote went 3-1 at 138 for Watertown, which defeated RFA 48-12, but lost to CBA 58-9, Cazenovia 48-27, and Fulton 59-18.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 9, TUPPER LAKE 2
Caiden Cartier scored three goals as Salmon River defeated the Lumberjacks (1-4) in an Northern Athletic Conference Division II game at Tupper Lake.
Luke Miller, Carter Johnson, Carsten Mitchell, Chase Lewis, Ethan Moulton and Kahentaienni Thompson also scored for Salmon River (3-0).
CANTON 5, PENFIELD 4
Rhett Palmer scored three goals and assisted on another to send the Golden Bears (3-1) past Penfield of Section 5 (Rochester area) in the Canton Tournament.
Drew Blevins and Josh Aldous also scored goals for Canton and Garritt Palmer assisted on three goals.
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 7, POTSDAM 2
Tyler Berkman scored both goals for Potsdam (2-4) in a loss to Cicero-North Syracuse in the Canton Tournament.
Drew Matyasik scored four goals for Cicero-North Syracuse.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY 3, POTSDAM 1
Reese Clayton scored twice to lead Bellows Free Academy past the Sandstoners (3-1-1) in a nonleague game at St. Albans, Vt.
Jessica Bullock scored off a pass from Isabel Boyd for Potsdam.
MALONE 8, NORTH ROCKLAND 0
Anna Monette and Tatum Cook-Francis each scored two goals to lead the Huskies (3-0-1) past North Rockland of Section 1 in a nonleague game at Malone.
Olivia LaFlesh, Grace St. Mary, Whitney St. Hilaire and Chloe Cook also scored for Malone and Gina Norcross made seven saves for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Eliana Bonbrest registered 15 service points as Lowville swept Thousand Islands 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14 in a nonleague match at Clayton.
Olivia Baker and Kim Zehr each connected on four kills for the Red Raiders (5-0), and Anna Exford supplied five digs and two kills.
