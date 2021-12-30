WINDSOR — Alex Booth, Jake Whitmore and Davin Dewaine each finished in third place in their individual weight classes to propel Indian River’s wrestling team to a second-place finish at the Windsor Christmas Tournament on Thursday at Windsor High School.
Booth (132 pounds), Whitmore (215) and Dewaine (285) all placed third, with Gabe Lynch (152) taking fourth place for the Warriors, who finished second in the team standings with 107, only trailing winner Tioga (154.5 points).
Vandavian Way (152) and Carter Baer (160) each won individual titles to pace Gouverneur to a 10th-place finish.
Copenhagen, led by second-place finishes from Chase Nevills (118) and Adam Ortego (172), finished 13th overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lowville 60, Auburn 47
The Red Raiders (8-0) remained unbeaten thanks to the efforts of four double-digit scorers in the Camping World Holiday Classic Tournament game played at Cazenovia.
Brody Brown led the way for Lowville with 15 points, while Dalton Myers contributed 14 points, Elijah Engelhart added 12, including three 3-point baskets, and Hayden Beyer had 10 points.
Auburn’s DeShawn Strachan scored a game-high 20 points.
LISBON 60, OFA 59
Storm Walker scored 17 points to pace a balanced effort as the Golden Knights defeated the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Heuvelton Tournament.
Cooper Rutherford contributed 14 points for Lisbon (5-5) and Noah Martin and Isaac LaRock each scored 11 points.
Justice McIntyre scored a game-high 24 points to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-5).
n Also on Thursday, Salmon River defeated Hammond, 48-29, and Malone defeated Saranac Central, 77-55.
CAZENOVIA 70, SOUTH JEFFERSON 58
AJ Rothfeld scored 22 points and Jack Byrnes scored 16 points as the Lakers (3-6) defeated the Spartans in a nonleague game at Adams.
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 26 points for South Jefferson (4-3), and Nolan Widrick tallied 16 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 53, GOUVERNEUR 45
Tyler Green scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Patriots topped the Wildcats to win the Charlie Bridge Tournament in Sackets Harbor on Wednesday night.
Austin Griner contributed 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Sackets Harbor, which improved to 8-0, and Marcus Castine totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Patriots trailed 24-18 at halftime, but outscored Gouverneur, 23-7, in third quarter en route to the win over the Wildcats (7-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 73, BINGHAMTON 51
Jackie Piddock poured in 39 points and as totaled six rebounds, nine assists and four steals as the Spartans cruised past the Patriots to win the championship game at the More Than A Game Tournament at Bishop Grimes High School in Syracuse.
Savannah Hodges contributed 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for South Jefferson (5-4).
The Spartans trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, but outscored Binghamton, 43-16, over the next two quarters, including 20-6 in the third quarter, to take command.
WATERTOWN 55, SACKETS HARBOR 27
Penelope Brown scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Cyclones (2-7) past the Patriots in a nonleague game at Jefferson Community College.
Lily Green scored 12 points to lead Sackets Harbor (1-6).
HAMMOND 75, LISBON 27
Ava Howie scored a game-high 31 points and Landree Kenyon scored 20 points to pace the Red Devils (4-0) past the Golden Knights (2-4) in an Northern Athletic Conference game at Lisbon.
HERMON-DEKALB 50, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40
Ellie McQuade scored 16 points and Hanna Gollinger contributed 11 points as the Demons (5-3) topped the Panthers (5-3) in a nonleague game at JCC.
MASSENA 42, PERU 35
Tori Jacobs anchored a balanced offense with 16 points as the Red Raiders (6-1, 4-0) defeated the Nighthawks in a nonleague game at Saranac Lake.
n Also on Thursday, Malone defeated Plattsburgh, 42-30; Northern Adirondack Central downed Chateaugay, 51-30; Saranac Central defeated Canton, 62-54; and Brushton-Moira defeated Harrisville, 45-21.
BOYS SWIMMING
MEXICO 123, WATERTOWN 63
Xander Gaige (50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) won two individual events to spark the Cyclones (6-1) in a loss to the Tigers in a nonleague meet at Watertown.
