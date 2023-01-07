Brown sparks Raiders

FAYETTEVILLE — Five Indian River wrestlers went undefeated in matches to propel the Warriors to the championship of the Fayetteville-Manlius Dual Tournament on Saturday.

Kymah Gummow (102 pounds), Tomah Gummow (118), Kane Lynch (126), Manny Gonzales (138, 145) and Brady Lynch (152, 160) each won all five of their bouts to spur the Warriors (9-0). Indian River beat Chittenango (46-22), Adirondack (39-36), Syracuse City Schools (54-15), Fayetteville-Manlius (60-15) and Liverpool (40-36) in the final.

