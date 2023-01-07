FAYETTEVILLE — Five Indian River wrestlers went undefeated in matches to propel the Warriors to the championship of the Fayetteville-Manlius Dual Tournament on Saturday.
Kymah Gummow (102 pounds), Tomah Gummow (118), Kane Lynch (126), Manny Gonzales (138, 145) and Brady Lynch (152, 160) each won all five of their bouts to spur the Warriors (9-0). Indian River beat Chittenango (46-22), Adirondack (39-36), Syracuse City Schools (54-15), Fayetteville-Manlius (60-15) and Liverpool (40-36) in the final.
KNIGHTS GET TWO WINNERS AT CVA
Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills (118) and Tavian Camper (145) each claimed first in their respective brackets at the Leo Sammon Tournament at Ilion.
Camper topped Sackets Harbor’s Kayleb Martin via major decision, 8-1, in the final. Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey (132) and Watertown’s Jack Clough (160) also won individual crowns.
Lowville’s Sean Kelly (172) finished second while teammate Landen Moshier (138) was third in his weight class.
CARTHAGE THIRD AT ONEONTA
Ryan Munn (102) won his weight class as the Comets finished third at the Ross Kordell Rotary Tournament in Oneonta.
Munn beat Brody DiCaprio of Section 2’s Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake, 5-1, in the final.
Logan Munn (132) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each finished second, while Shay Sinitiere (126) and Thomas Kennedy (215) each placed third in their respective divisions.
CHAMBERLAIN WINS IN SARATOGA
General Brown’s John Chamberlain won the 145 final at the Saratoga Invitational in Saratoga Springs.
Chamberlain defeated Matt Lofstrom of Section 2’s Mohonasen via an 8-2 decision in the final.
South Lewis’ Aidan Highers placed second at 172.
Aidan McGuire posted 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons got a Frontier League crossover win over the Lakers at Chaumont.
Mason Brown led all scorers 21 points for South Lewis (5-4).
Kenny Timmerman led Lyme (1-9, 1-7) with six points.
CAZENOVIA 66, S. JEFFERSON 56
Ben Bianco’s 25 points powered the Lakers to a nonleague victory over the Spartans in Cazenovia.
Tanner Lawson provided 14 points for Cazenovia (5-4).
Curtis Staie posted 19 points for South Jefferson (5-6).
HEUVELTON 75, CARTHAGE 70
Nathan Mashaw scored 22 points and Jake Venette contributed 21 points as the Bulldogs downed the Comets in a nonleague game played in Heuvelton.
Chris Ashlaw added 12 points for Heuvelton (7-2).
Trenton Walker poured in a game-high 32 points for Carthage (7-4) and Makiah Johnson scored 14 points.
ALEXANDRIA 38, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 32
Bridget Watson generated 20 points as the Purple Ghosts upset the Panthers in a FL “D” Division matchup at Belleville.
Molly Edgar and Madi Davidson each scored six points fo Alexandria (2-5).
Kennady Billman and Neva Bettinger each totaled eight points for Belleville Henderson (5-5, 5-3).
