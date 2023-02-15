POTSDAM — Ray Peters scored four goals to lead the Islanders boys hockey team past Potsdam, 9-6, in a Section 10 intradivision game Wednesday night.
Owen Bismark added two goals for the Islanders (11-7, 9-5). Colin Hynes, Traigh Kittle and Mason Savage also scored.
Cooper Grant and Tyler Berkman both scored two goals for the Sandstoners (10-10, 6-5).
John Duffy and Ryan Rutley added goals for Potsdam.
Olivia Merrill scored 28 points to lead the No. 2 Blue Devils (11-10) past No. 3 Potsdam in a Section 10 Class B semifinal at Ogdensburg.
OFA will play either Salmon River or Gouverneur for the championship at 2;45 p.m. Feb. 25 at SUNY Potsdam.
Amya LaFlair scored 21 points and Abigail Raven added 17 for OFA.
Salwa Hmyene led Potsdam (7-14) with 28 points. Emma Brosell added 13 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 41, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 27
Caryn Perretta scored 13 points as the No. 4 Flyers defeated No. 5 Brushton-Moira (3-16) in a Class C first-round game at Norwood.
Norwood-Norfolk (5-16) will travel to play No. 1 Canton at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.
LISBON 74, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 42
Allison Bell supplied 26 points for the No. 7 Golden Knights (12-8) in a Class D first-round win over Parishville-Hopkinton in Lisbon.
Lisbon will meet No. 2 Chateaugay in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Rachel LaRock scored 20 points for Lisbon with Gabrielle Taylor tallying 13 and Leah Warren 10.
Marygrace Guiney led the Panthers (2-18) with 12 points.
■ No. 8 Harrisville defeated No. 9 Colton-Pierrepont, 52-33, in the other first-round game at Harrisville.
The Pirates (8-13) will face No. 1 Hammond at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in a quarterfinal at SUNY Canton.
Colton-Pierrepont ends with a 5-16 record.
