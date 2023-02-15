Lowville captures showdown

Sports roundup

POTSDAM — Ray Peters scored four goals to lead the Islanders boys hockey team past Potsdam, 9-6, in a Section 10 intradivision game Wednesday night.

Owen Bismark added two goals for the Islanders (11-7, 9-5). Colin Hynes, Traigh Kittle and Mason Savage also scored.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.