WATERTOWN — David Jenner found the net four times in Immaculate Heart Central’s 6-3 boys hockey victory over St. Lawrence Central at the Fairgrounds Arena on Monday night.
Jenner scored in each of the three periods with two of his four scores coming in the second. St. Lawrence held a brief lead when freshman Ashton Adams netted the game’s first goal with 9:06 left in the opening period. Jenner’s first goal came a few minutes later with assists from Mick O’Donnell and Gabe Horner. Ben Wiley and Julian St. Croix scored the other two goals for IHC (2-0-1).
The Larries got two goals from Mason Frary.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 44, ALEXANDRIA 14
Twenty points and seven steals from Kennady Amo lifted Thousand Islands passed Alexandria in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Clayton.
Three 3-pointers made up nine of Amo’s 20 points. The Vikings (2-0) also had a significant performance from Delaney Wiley, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Alexandria (0-2) was led by Lindsey Monica’s five points.
LYME 43, SANDY CREEK 30
Lyme defeated Sandy Creek in a FL “D” Division game at Sandy Creek. Olivia Ososkalo led the Indians with 19 points, and finished with five steals and five assists.
Francesca Gamel was the only other Indian in double figures with 10 points, and she added eight rebounds for Lyme (3-0).
Catie Blodgett led Sandy Creek (1-2) with eight points.
n In other action, Northern Adirondack defeated host St. Lawrence Central, 47-24, in a nonconference game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 63, ALEXANDRIA 20
Joey Melfi and Brayden Wiley combined for 33 points in the Vikings’ win over FL “D” Division opponent Alexandria in Alexandria Bay.
Melfi had 19 points and 13 rebounds while Wiley finished with 14 points for the Vikings (3-1). Joseph Burrows finished with a team-high seven points for Alexandria (0-2).
CHATEAUGAY 77, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 32
Senior Jonah McDonald paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 36 points, including seven of the team’s 14 3-pointers, and he grabbed five rebounds in their Northern Athletic Conference East Division season-opening win.
Walker Martin finished with 14 points, including four treys, while Chase Thomas connected on a pair of triples en route to 10 points.
Luke Allen led the Flyers (1-1) with 10 points, while Nick Burke followed with eight points.
n In other action, Ogdensburg won its second NAC Central Division game of the season, defeating host Salmon River 73-45; Brushton-Moira evened its East Division mark at 1-1 with a 64-42 win against rival St. Regis Falls; Canton edged St. Lawrence Central 48-46; Massena thumped Potsdam 92-52; and Parishville-Hopkinton beat host Tupper Lake 61-49. In West Division games, Heuvelton topped Morristown, 56-35, and Hermon-DeKalb beat Hammond, 77-43.
WRESTLING
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 60, COPENHAGEN 22
Eight wins by forfeit helped South Jefferson/Sandy Creek defeat Copenhagen in a FL “C” Division match at Copenhagen.
Tyler Mousaw of SJ/SC pinned Duncan Zubrzycki in 37 seconds in the 220-pound weight class.
For Copenhagen (0-2), Chase Nevills won a major decision 18-7 over Chase Lawton at 99 pounds. Riley Dalrymple also pinned James Wheller in 2:19 at 126.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Jillian Hare paced the Spartans’ FL “B” Division win over the Lions in Adams with 14 assists and four aces.
South Jefferson (3-0), which won by scores of 25-5, 25-8 and 25-6, was also aided by McKenzi Burnham’s 24 service points and Kaylee Clark’s seven kills.
BEAVER RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 0
The Beavers swept Lowville in three sets at home, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-17 to improve to 3-0.
For the Beavers, Jaymie Monnat generated 13 kills and 15 digs, Natalie Monnat had 15 assists and 10 points, Makenna Boliver had six kills and eight points, and Kierstin Getman finished with seven aces and eight digs.
For Lowville (1-3), Alyssa O’Connor supplied 13 digs and Danielle Lehman recorded 10 digs.
