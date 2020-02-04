OGDENSBURG — MeSean Johnson and Jackson Jones combined for 53 points to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team to a 77-42 victory over Malone in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Johnson finished with 27 points for the Blue Devils (13-5 overall, 12-0 division). Jones added 26 points.
Payton Poirier led Malone (12-5, 10-2) with 11 points.
CANTON 65, SALMON RIVER 42
Chris Downs finished with 20 points to send Canton (11-7, 9-3) past Salmon River in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Ashton Cloce tossed in 12 points for Canton. Logan Lebehn led the Shamrocks (6-12, 2-10) with 11 points.
MASSENA 57, ST. LAWRENCE 25
Christopher McGregor led the Red Raiders (10-9, 6-6) with 21 points in a Central Division win in Massena.
Ansen Weegar led the Larries (9-8, 5-6) with nine points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 71, ST. REGIS FALLS 34
A 20-point effort from Brennan Harmer sent Madrid-Waddington (14-4, 10-2) past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Trent Lashua scored 14 points and Kyle Stoner added 10.
Cody Reuss led the Saints (2-11, 2-8) with 13 points and Coalby Cox supplied 12.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 65, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 50
Burt Chevier led the Panthers (5-12, 4-8) with 21 points in an East Division win in Parishville.
Harrison Snell added 17 points for the Panthers.
Cole Perretta scored 14 points for the Flyers (12-6, 6-5). Nichalos Burke scored 12 points and Luke Allen added 10.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 69, TUPPER LAKE 59
Timmy Farns scored 27 points to lift the Colts past the Lumberjacks in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Aiden Knight scored 13 points with nine rebounds and Teddy Farns also scored 13 points.
Jacob Strodley led Tupper Lake with 19 points. Eli Kuzler scored 17 points and Grant Godin contributed 12.
HARRISVILLE 71, LISBON 52
Jadon Sullivan scored 25 points to lead the Pirates (16-3, 12-0) in a West Division win over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Adam Szlamczyski and Will Taylor both scored 14 points for the Pirates. Karter Jordan led Lisbon (10-6, 5-5) with 15 points. Teagan Jordan scored 14 points and Jackson LaRock added 12.
EDWARDS-KNOX 59, MORRISTOWN 52
Avery Whitford produced 21 points as Edwards-Knox (6-11, 4-7) defeated Morristown in a West Division game in Morristown.
Joe Hart added 18 points. Cael Woodcock and Kade Marshall both scored 12 points for the Green Rockets (2-16, 0-11).
HERMON-DEKALB 53, HEUVELTON 52
Jay Carrow made the game-winning basket with 10 seconds left to send Hermon-DeKalb (16-3, 10-1) past Heuvelton in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Carrow finished with 20 points and Zach Denesha added 16 points.
Nate Mashaw scored 24 points for Heuvelton (10-9, 5-6) and Braedon Free contributed 20 points.
n In a girls game, Harrisville defeated Parishville-Hopkinton 58-24 in a nonleague contest.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3, MALONE 1
Bobby Voss scored one goal and assisted on another to lead Norwood-Norfolk (9-5-1, 7-3) to victory in a Division II game in Malone.
Reed Gravlin and John McCall also scored for Norwood-Norfolk. Ryan Reville scored for Malone (4-9-3, 3-5-1).
