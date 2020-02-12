OGDENSBURG — Bryan Jones scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Potsdam boys hockey team to a 5-3 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game Wednesday.
Will Varney added two goals for Potsdam (4-10-2 overall, 3-3-1 division). Logan McCargar also scored for the Sandstoners.
Stephen Morley led OFA (11-5-1, 7-4) with two goals and Kaleb Spears added another goal.
ST. LAWRENCE 6, SARA-PLACID 5 (OT)
Mason Frary scored three goals, including the game-winner with 31 seconds left in overtime, to send the Larries (5-12-1) past Sara-Placid in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Noah Adams, Brendan Phippen and Ashton Adams also scored.
Also on Wednesday, Salmon River defeated the Islanders 5-4 in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 59, CARTHAGE 22
Adrien LaMora (15 points, 12 rebounds) and LaKaiya Butcher (11 points, 10 rebounds) each posted a double-double as the second-seeded Warriors downed the Comets (2-16) in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal at Philadelphia.
Indian River (10-9) will play South Jefferson in the “A” Division final 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Community College.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 52, WATERTOWN 23
Jackie Piddock provided 25 points as the top-seeded Spartans routed the Cyclones in an “A” Division semifinal at Adams.
South Jefferson moves to 16-2 and Watertown drops to 2-15.
COPENHAGEN 97, LAFARGEVILLE 34
Brooke Smykla was an assist shy of triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the top-seeded Golden Knights topped the No. 4-seeded Red Knights (9-10) in a “D” Division semifinal in Copenhagen.
Allison Best added 17 points while Raegan Dalrymple (16 points, 16 rebounds) and Charli Carroll (14 points, 15 rebounds) each collected double-doubles for Copenhagen (17-2), which takes on Lyme in the “D” Division final at noon Saturday at JCC.
LYME 44, SANDY CREEK 40
Olivia Ososkalo’s 18 points helped the second-seeded Indians hold off the No. 3 Comets in a “D” Division semifinal in Chaumont.
Francesca Wilson supplied nine points and eight rebounds for Lyme (15-2).
CJ Barney scored 14 points for Sandy Creek (11-7).
SACKETS HARBOR 23, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 22
Murielle Federko’s seven points helped the Patriots (5-13) edge the Panthers in a “D” Division consolation game at Belleville.
Eden Vaughn led all scorers with 12 points for Belleville Henderson (5-13).
MALONE 54, MASSENA 45
Leah Gallagher finished with 19 points as the Huskies (12-7, 10-4) defeated the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.
Madison Ansari scored 17 points and Caitlin Douglas tossed in 14.
Aryssa Hopps scored 20 points for Massena (10-9, 8-6) with Laylah Bingham adding 10 points.
CANTON 63, POTSDAM 42
Katie Chisholm led the Bears (17-3, 14-0) with 17 points in a Central Division win over the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
Sarah Sieminski scored 14 points and Maddie Hoy added 11.
Julia Basford led the Sandstoners (4-17, 1-13) with 12 points and Luca Pecora added 11.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 64, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 7
Alexis Sullivan tallied 14 points as the Yellowjackets defeated the Panthers (1-20, 1-12) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Emma Plumley scored 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (18-3, 14-0).
CHATEAUGAY 43, TUPPER LAKE 11
Chloe Champagne scored 20 points as the Bulldogs (12-6, 9-4) defeated the Lumberjacks (1-17, 0-12) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
HEUVELTON 44, HARRISVILLE 41
Rayna Cameron supplied 18 points for the Bulldogs (14-5, 9-2) in a West Division win over the Pirates in Heuvelton.
Bella Doyle added 10 points for Heuvelton.
Hannah LaPlatney scored 16 points to lead the Pirates (11-8, 5-6) and Torie Moore added 14.
HAMMOND 80, MORRISTOWN 23
Kelsey Bennett produced 24 points as the Red Devils defeated the Green Rockets (3-17, 0-11) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Avery Kenyon scored 20 points and Kylie Vaughan added 15 for Hammond (16-1, 11-1).
Also Wednesday, St. Lawrence Central defeated Salmon River 59-17 in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 62, OLD FORGE 57 (OT)
Nolan Baker poured in 33 points, including a game tying three at the end of regulation, as Sackets Harbor rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Old Forge in a nonleague game in Sackets Harbor.
28 of Baker’s 33 points came in the second half. Sackets Harbor (13-7) outscored Old Forge 23-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime then topped the Eskimos 7-2 in the extra session for the win.
Tyler Green added 24 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Mason Mendelson pulled down nine rebounds.
Jimmy Connell scored 32 points for Old Forge.
MALONE 57, ST. LAWRENCE 50
Payton Poirier scored 21 points and Daimen Poirier added 12 as the Huskies (14-6, 12-2) defeated the Larries in a Central Division game in Malone.
Steven Horner led the Larries (10-9, 6-7) with 13 points. Cash Feeley scored 11 points and Caeden Taylor contributed 10.
Also, OFA continued its undefeated Central Division season with an 87-40 win over Gouverneur.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
MALONE, CANTON TAKE TITLES
Malone’s boys and Canton’s girls won the team titles at the Section 10 championship meet at St. Lawrence University.
Malone’s boys finished with 116 1/2 points, followed by Canton with 81 and Massena with 69.
Canton’s girls scored 122 points. Potsdam was second with 108 and Norwood-Norfolk was third with 78.
No individual winners were provided.
