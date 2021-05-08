TULLY — Julia Netto poured in nine goals to fuel Immaculate Heart Central’s girls lacrosse team to a 16-5 victory over Tully on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Tori Ledoux totaled four goals and two assists for the Cavaliers, who improve to 2-2.
Hannah Netto tallied a goal and three assists for IHC, and Jennah Netto and Abby Bombard each contributed a goal and two assists. Goalie Sarah Kamide made three saves.
Julia Dietz scored four goals to pace Tully (1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 15, LAFAYETTE 6
Rachel Black and Megan Milkowich each totaled four goals and an assist as the Lions downed the Lancers in a nonleague game in LaFayette.
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik tallied three goals and an assist for General Brown (3-1) and Mallory Marks scored three goals.
Bailey Thomas recorded five assists for the Lions, and goalie Megan Bennett made five saves to notch the win.
Kenssington Keane scored four goals to pace LaFayette (0-1).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 9
Angela Beardsley scored four goals as Cicero-North Syracuse responded to its loss to South Jefferson five days earlier with a victory over the Spartans in a nonleague game at Adams.
The Northstars’ win gave the Spartans their first loss of the season. South Jefferson had handed CNS its first loss of the year with a 13-12 decision Monday in Cicero.
Fran Tortora added two goals and an assist and Jenna Pickard scored two goals for the Northstars (5-1), who led 5-4 at halftime. Brooke Molchanoff contributed a goal and two assists, and Molly Molchanoff and MacKenzie Prentice each totaled a goal and an assist. Tori Iannotti provided three assists.
Karsyn Burnash scored four times and added an assist for the Spartans (4-1). Julia Garvin posted three goals and two assists. Macy Shultz finished with a goal and an assist and Narissa Burdick added a goal.
SALMON RIVER 27, OFA 4
Joryan Adams registered four goals to lead the scoring onslaught for the unbeaten Shamrocks in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Wynter Jock (four assists), Ryanne LaFrance (three assists), Kendall Jock (two assists) and Teya Mitchell (two assists) each scored three times for Salmon River (3-0). Ariyah LaFrance (three assists) and Paisley Cook (two assists) each scored twice. Aiyanna Bearshield, Kahrakwas Mitchell, Kaia Swamp and Jordan Reese each added a goal.
Paige LaRock finished with two goals for OFA (0-3). Paige Merz and Hannah Costello also scored.
CANTON 18, POTSDAM 6
Etta Coburn scored four goals and contributed six assists to lead the Golden Bears over the Sandstoners in Canton.
Viv Coburn added a goal and four assists for Canton (3-1, 3-0). Camryn Sipher pitched in with a goal and three assists, Haley Stevenson had a goal and two assists and Hannah Reed a goal and one assist.
Sophie Compeau scored three goals for Potsdam (1-3, 1-2) and Megan MacWilliams contributed two. Hannah Hughes and Kennedy Emerson each scored one goal.
MASSENA 16, HEUVELTON 4
Massena extended its record to 3-0 with a victory in Heuvelton. DaKota Mouthorp supplied one goal and one assist for Heuvelton (0-3), and Emma LaFaver and Ashleigh Calton also scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Jack Clough scored five goals and Vince Lavarnway tallied three goals and two assists as the Cyclones won their Frontier League opener against the Vikings in Clayton.
Gabe Lajoie contributed two goals and three assists for Watertown (2-0, 1-0), Kyan Combs and Aiden Reff each scored two goals and an assist and Dylan Winslow scored a pair of goals. Mick O’Donnell chipped in with a goal and two assists and goalie Evan Richardson made nine saves in the win.
Emmet Baker tallied two goals and an assist for Thousand Islands.
LAFAYETTE 17, GENERAL BROWN 13
Nelson Jones totaled five goals and an assist as the Lancers rallied past the Lions for a nonleague victory in Dexter.
Jameson Bucktooth notched a hat trick and Vern Cook got a goal and three assists for Lafayette (3-1).
Sheamus Devine and Corey O’Connor each scored four goals and Hayden Coney netted a goal and three assists for General Brown (4-2).
SALMON RIVER 16, OFA 2
Kata Elijah scored four goals and Carey Terrance followed with three as Salmon River defeated OFA (0-2) in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Mason Cree contributed two goals and three assists for the Shamrocks (1-1). Stone Chubb scored twice and assisted twice. Ethan Seymour scored two goals.
Sebastian Laughing and Tehanerahtiens Barnes scored once each. Saka Thompson made 10 saves.
BASEBALL
LOWVILLE 20, GENERAL BROWN 2 (5)
Elijah Englehart registered three hits and two RBIs as the Red Raiders downed the Lions in a Frontier League “B” Division game in Lowville.
Aidan Zehr and Daniel Fayle each logged a pair of hits for Lowville (3-1).
Benjamin Wiley drove in both runs for General Brown (0-2).
SOFTBALL
CHATEAUGAY 18, MADRID-WADDINGTON 9
Chloe Champagne and Cammie Champagne each knocked in two runs as Chateaugay defeated Madrid-Waddington (2-1) in an NAC East Division game in Madrid.
Ali Johnston also drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (2-1). Avery McDonald came in for Chloe Champagne after the first inning and pitched the rest of the way for the victory. She also knocked in a run.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, SALMON RIVER 0
St. Lawrence Central scored seven runs in the third inning and held Salmon River (0-2) in check for the Central Division victory in Fort Covington.
Mckenna Bowles kicked off the St. Lawrence offense with an RBI single in an eventual three-run first inning. She added a two-run single in the third inning. Rylee Daoust added a two-run double for the Larries (1-1).
