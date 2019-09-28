ROCHESTER — Beaver River sophomore Colton Kempney remained unbeaten on the season by taking first place in the Seeded Varsity A (Small School) boys cross country race, finishing in 15 minutes, 28.7 seconds, at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday at Genesee Valley Park.
Saranac Lake prevented Beaver River from repeating its team title at the event by edging the Beavers, 76-81.
Senior Josiah Evan finished 10th for Beaver River on his birthday. The Beavers’ Cory Demo placed 12th and Conrad Freed finished 26th.
South Jefferson’s Owen Vincent placed 29th. The Spartans finished 20th overall. Sylvain Foisy took 35th for an incomplete Potsdam team.
SOUTH LEWIS TAKES 6TH
Eighth grader Collin Stafford finished sixth and freshman Noah Edick seventh to help South Lewis finish sixth overall in the Varsity I race at the E.J. Herrmann Invitational at Proctor Park in Utica.
Stafford finished the 3.1-mile course in 18:02.1 and Edick finished in 18:03.0 for the Falcons, who compiled 191 points. Thousand Islands Secondary School, from Ontario, Canada, finished first with 85.
Cole Siebels finished 26th to lead Gouverneur’s runners. The Wildcats placed 20th.
David Clarkson of Watertown High School finished 47th in the Varsity II race.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FALCONS SWEEP IN UTICA
South Lewis took the top three places in the Varsity I race to capture the event with 64 points over second-place Beaver River in the E.J. Herrmann Invitational in Utica.
Hannah Ielfield finished first for the Falcons in 18:39.6, followed by Lexi Bernard in 18:57.1 and Brynn Bernard in 19:21.9.
Ariel Wener led Beaver River’s runners with an 11th-place finish. Lauren Brandt placed 13th.
Gouverneur’s Randi Griffith finished 28th, followed by teammate Meredith Bush in 29th. The Wildcats came in fourth with 169 points.
DOE FOURTH FOR SPARTANS
Sophomore Alexa Doe finished fourth among Seeded Varsity A (Small School) competitors to help South Jefferson place sixth in the team standings at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.
Doe placed in 18:19.9. Brooke Rauber of Tully took first in 17:08.5. Newfane won the team competition with 105 points.
South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash came in 11th. Norwood-Norfolk’s Madelyn Dinneen captured fifth place for the incomplete Flyers. Freshman Isabella Shatraw was 18th for an incomplete Potsdam team.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN SETS THREE RECORDS
Sarah Kilburn helped set two relay meet records and an individual meet record as the host Cyclones won their Watertown Invitational.
Kilburn set the record in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.10 seconds. McKenzie Way, Jasmine Ferguson, Emily Alvarado and Kilburn eclipsed meet records in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.93 and a 1:43.29 in the 200 freestyle relay. Kilburn also won the 100 freestyle while Way was victorious in the 100 breaststroke.
Alexa von Holtz of Mexico set records in the 100 butterfly (58.51) and 200 individual medley (2:13.06) and was also a winner in the 400 freestyle relay. Carolyn Zedlack got wins in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay and Reatha von Holtz won the 100 backstroke.
Watertown won the team event with 351.5 points and Mexico was second with 324. South Jefferson was third while Thousand Islands took fourth.
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Izeigha Collins scored his first career hat trick as the Lions rattled off five straight goals to rally for a Frontier League crossover win against the Vikings in Clayton.
Nick Lennox added a goal an assist for General Brown (9-1-1, 7-0-0), which scored three goals in three minutes to start the second half.
Chase Brooks tallied a goal and two assists for Thousand Islands (7-3, 6-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 2, LOWVILLE 1
Sam Arrigo and Matt Skorupa scored a goal each as the Falcons (8-2, 7-2) edged the Red Raiders in a division crossover match in Lowville.
Tate Smith scored for Lowville (4-5, 3-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, BEAVER RIVER 1
Mark Fairchild’s goal in the 77th minute helped the Spartans edge the Beavers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Josh Bliss supplied assists on both goals for South Jefferson (5-4, 4-2).
Sawyer Schwendy made four saves for Beaver River (5-5, 4-5).
ROME FREE ACADEMY 1, WATERTOWN 0
Hayden Goodwin’s six saves and Emanuel Mallis’ first-half goal enabled RFA to defeat Watertown (6-2-1) in nonleague action at Watertown. Cyclones goalie Evan Richardson made three saves.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Tommy Storrin made one save as the Larries defeated St. Regis Falls (0-8, 0-7) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Sean Hornung scored on two penalty kicks for the Larries (3-5-1, 3-4-1). Hayden Perkins also scored for St. Lawrence Central.
GIRLS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 3, MASSENA 2
Rhyleigh Colvard netted a pair of goals as the Warriors beat the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell provided the other goal for Indian River (3-4-1).
Kylie Latham and Jayln Cook each scored for Massena (5-4-1).
MARCELLUS 3, CARTHAGE 0
Lilly Locrasto scored a pair of goals as the Mustangs (8-1) blanked the Comets (1-8) in a nonleague game in Marcellus.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, LISBON 0
Makayla Meilleur stopped 10 shots as Edwards-Knox shut out the Golden Knights (4-3-1, 3-3-1) in a NAC West Division game in Lisbon.
Lucy Frary scored in the first half and Abby Hart scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Cougars (5-3-1, 3-3-1).
HAMMOND 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kelsey Bennett scored two goals to send the Red Devils past the Panthers (8-3-1) in a nonleague game in Hammond.
Hailee Manning also scored for Hammond (8-1) and Alyvia Crosby made five saves.
HERMON-DEKALB 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2
Hilliary Jones scored in the 71st minute to as the Demons beat the Yellowjackets in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Makennah Smith scored the first two goals for Hermon-DeKalb (4-5). Cassidy Hargrave and Jaelynn Upstromm scored for Madrid-Waddington (1-6-2).
MORRISTOWN 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Hailey Ward and Laurel Vinch scored goals one minute apart in the second half to give the Green Rockets (2-5-2) a win over the Saints in a nonleague game in Morristown. Kaitlyn Arcadi scored for the Saints (2-9).
