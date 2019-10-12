BEAVER FALLS — Colton Kempney stayed unbeaten on the season as the host Beaver River boys cross country team won its own Beaver River Invitational on Saturday.
Kempney ran the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 55.5 seconds, while teammates Cory Demo (third), Josiah Evan (fourth), Hunter Moore (fifth), Brayden Campeau (sixth), Nathan Goldthrite (seventh) and Conrad Freed (10th) all placed in the top 10.
Clayton Reed placed 11th to help Norwood-Norfolk get second, while Syl Foisey of Potsdam was eighth.
In the girls race, Maddie Dinneen of Norwood-Norfolk took the 5k race by a wide margin to help the Flyers finish second in the team standings. The sophomore registered a time of 19:04.7 to take the individual honors. Teammates Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Lauren Brandt was fourth and Makayla Garrison earned seventh as host Beaver River grabbed the team crown.
Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw and Jocelyn Shatraw were third and ninth, respectively.
FOOTBALL
BEAVER RIVER 43, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 38
Sam Bush accounted for four touchdowns as the Beavers stunned the Maroon Knights for a Section 3 Class D victory in Beaver Falls.
Bush went 20-for-30 passing for 170 yards and touchdown passed and rushed 23 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns for Beaver River (5-1), which is now tied atop the standings with Frankfort-Schuyler (5-1). Zacchaeus Lacomb caught six passes for 62 yards and an eight-yard scoring reception from Bush for the Beavers. Connor Edick and Nicholas Erker added scoring runs for Beaver River.
Jeffrey DeSarro ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed a touchdown pass for the Maroon Knights.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 28, DOLGEVILLE 20
Emmet Baker scored two touchdowns and 102 yards on 20 carries as the Vikings scored the game’s final 14 points to rally past the Blue Devils for a Class D victory in Dolgeville.
Baker found the end zone from four yards and sealed the win with a 32-yard run for Thousand Islands (2-4), which didn’t allow a point after halftime. Connor MacKay went 5-for-8 for 135 yards, including a 35-yard TD pass to Dylan Aznoe and a 70-yard scoring pass to Joey Melfi. MacKay also added 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Connor Morse scored on a six-yard touchdown run and added a 10-yard scoring reception for Dolgeville (4-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 64, PULASKI 0
Cody Spann ran for 266 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries as the Falcons downed the Blue Devils (0-4) in a Section 3 Eight-Man Division game at Pulaski.
Brady Vosburgh added three touchdowns and 100 rushing yards on 10 touches for South Lewis (4-0). Ty Baxter returned an interception 40 yards and Alex Hirschey supplied a 44-yard TD run for the Falcons.
GENERAL BROWN 56, SKANEATELES 49
Along with passing for 83 yards and a touchdown, Eli Rawleigh rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions in their Section 3 Class C West win over host Skaneateles on Friday.
General Brown (3-3, 3-1) beat out the Lakers despite a good effort from quarterback James Musso, who completed 20-of-33 passes, finishing with 196 passing yards. However, Musso threw two interceptions for the Lakers (4-2, 2-2).
General Brown’s Cory Smith finished with 56 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown recorded 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTH LEWIS 1, BEAVER RIVER 0
Matt Skorupa scored an unassisted goal in the 70th minute as the Falcons blanked the Beavers in a Frontier League “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Cory Millard made six saves for South Lewis (11-2, 10-2), which secured at least a tie for the division title.
The Falcons play second-place Thousand Islands twice next week, hosting the Vikings at 6 p.m. Tuesday and playing at Thousand Islands at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lincoln Becker finished with four saves for Beaver River (5-7, 4-7).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 8, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 1
Gabe Clement’s three goals helped the Vikings beat the Comets in a FL “C” Division game at Clayton.
Chase Brooks totaled a goal and two assists for Thousand Islands (10-4, 9-4).
Micah Charsky netted a goal for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (1-11).
CARTHAGE 3, CENTRAL VALLEY 1
Joey Johnston scored twice as the Comets topped the Thunder in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Braeden Dorchester made seven saves for Carthage (5-7-1).
Keegan Case scored for Central Valley Academy (2-8-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 7, GENERAL BROWN 1
Hannah Freeman’s hat trick powered the Red Raiders to a FL “B” Division victory over the Lions at Lowville.
Kirstin Moshier added a pair of goals and an assist for Lowville (11-2-1, 9-0-1).
Keri Nichols scored for General Brown (8-5-1, 5-4-1).
