Sarah Kilburn and Jasmine Ferguson each won four events as the Watertown girls swimming team wrapped up a perfect season with a 109-53 win over Frontier League “A” Division rival Indian River on Monday.
Kilburn won two individual races in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and joined the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Cyclones (8-0). Ferguson got solo victories in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley and was part of winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 medley team of Kilburn, Ferguson, Mallory Peters and McKenzie Way set a pool record with a time of 1:57.69.
Madison McCraine won the 100 backstroke for Indian River (0-6).
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 4, INDIAN RIVER 0
Riley Connell picked up three goals and an assist as the Cyclones shut out the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Harmon Braddock chipped in a goal and an assist for Watertown (7-0).
Joey Raap made 13 saves for Indian River (2-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, CARTHAGE 0
Josh Bliss scored three goals and handed out two assists as the Spartans blanked the Comets in Carthage.
Jude Cook, Mark Fairchild and Jaan Brooks added goals for South Jefferson (3-2).
Joe Mono was credited with 17 saves for Carthage (1-6).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Kyle Moyer scored twice as the Panthers beat the Vikings in Clayton.
Brayden Richmond converted a penalty kick and contributed an assist for Belleville Henderson (2-2).
Blake Turner and Ty Doxtater each scored for Thousand Islands (2-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 2, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Tyler Green and Nolan Baker each scored as the Patriots held off the Red Knights (2-2) for their first win of the season in LaFargeville.
Cale LaDuc made nine saves for Sackets Harbor (1-4).
VOLLEYBALL
OFA 3, GOUVERNEUR 1
Emily Farrand scored 13 points and added 14 kills to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-4, 25-4, 24-26, 25-4 win over Gouverneur (1-4) in Ogdensburg.
Rose Pharoah added 18 points for OFA (4-0) and Gabby Morley supplied nine kills.
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Ayana Adams led the Bulldogs (3-0) with four kills in a 25-9, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Brushton-Moira (0-4) in a nonleague match at Chateaugay.
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 2
Mackenzie Lane supplied 10 kills as the Huskies (3-1) defeated Salmon River 25-18, 25-8, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19 in a nonleague match Sunday in Fort Covington. Salmon River fell to 3-1.
FOOTBALL
MALONE 34, TUPPER LAKE 28
Brady Sweet intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown with 90 seconds left to give the Huskies a win over Tupper Lake in the nonleague opener for each team Sunday in Malone.
Noah Varden enjoyed a big day for the Lumberjacks, rushing for 277 yards on 26 carries and scoring touchdowns of 64 and 52 yards in the third quarter as well as a 64-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Jeremiah Scharf led Malone with 144 yards rushing on 21 carries, and Trey LaGrave added 86 yards on 14 carries.
CARTHAGE 66, WATERTOWN 14
Junior Carter Kempney ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Comets’ win over the Cyclones in Watertown.
All three of Kempney’s touchdowns came in the first quarter, as did most of Carthage’s points. The Comets (2-1) scored 38 points in the game’s first 12 minutes. Josh Bigelow, Alex Strife, Zeb Stevens and Lincoln Escudero each scored for Carthage.
Jude Converse ran for a team-high 58 yards for Watertown (1-3). Joel Davis ran for 47 yards and a touchdown while also completing 4-of-12 passes with a touchdown. Donavon Millan had two catches and 82 yards for a touchdown for the Cyclones.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 36, BISHOP GRIMES 6
Connor MacKay and Emmet Baker each ran for two touchdowns in Thousand Islands’ blowout home win over Bishop Grimes in 8-man ball on Sunday.
The two Vikings (3-0) combined for 298 rushing yards, with Baker running for 146 yards and MacKay running for 152 yards.
