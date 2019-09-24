LOWVILLE — Sarah Kilburn picked up two individual wins and two relay victories as the Watertown girls swimming team defeated Lowville, 54-45, in a Frontier League battle of division leaders Tuesday night.
Kilburn took both sprint events with wins in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and was part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (6-0 overall).
Meredith Lovenduski gained wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley for Lowville (5-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 103, CARTHAGE 80
Kayley Walsh and Amelia Hoffman each took four wins as the Falcons topped the Comets in an interdivision meet at Turin.
Walsh claimed individual victories in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley while Hoffman was victorious in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke for South Lewis (5-2, 4-2). The two teamed up in the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for the Falcons.
Nadia Garcia-Martinez won the 200 freestyle and Kadince Bach took the diving competition for Carthage (2-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 54, BEAVER RIVER 39
Ava Burns, Carley Hughes and Emma Purvis each won four events as the Spartans defeated the Beavers in an interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Hughes took wins in the 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle and appeared in the 200 medley relay for South Jefferson (5-2, 4-2). Burns took victories in the 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay for the Spartans. Purvis placed first in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for South Jefferson. The trio teamed up on the winning Spartans 400 freestyle relay.
Kaia Schneider won the 100 backstroke for Beaver River (2-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 105, INDIAN RIVER 77
Rebecca Lantier, Claire Ward and Macey Cooper each were four-time winners as the Vikings won their first meet of the season with an interdivision victory over the Warriors in Clayton.
Laniter was part of the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays and won the 100 backstroke for Thousand Islands (1-5). Ward was part of the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays and earned individual wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Vikings. Cooper was victorious in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle relays, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley for TI.
Brenlee Dingman took the diving competition and Tori Wilcox won the 100 breaststroke for Indian River (0-6).
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 5, LOWVILLE 1
Riley Connell posted two goals and an assist as the host Cyclones won a Frontier League crossover game against the Raiders.
Ethan Uliano, Carter Benham and Aidan Reff each chipped with goals for Watertown (6-1-1, 4-0-0).
Jonathon Lehmann scored for Lowville (4-4, 3-3).
GENERAL BROWN 3, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Three different players scored a goal each — all in the second half — as the Lions remained unbeaten in league play with a division crossover win over the Cavaliers at Immaculate Heart Central.
After Jarod Matusiak and Lucas Hernandez-Murillo opened the scoring with goals for General Brown (7-1-1, 5-0), Tieler Friedline tallied a goal in the 78th minute for IHC (1-7, 1-3).
But David Martin followed with an unassisted goal in the next minute for the Lions and goalie Tucker Rosbrook finished with five saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, CARTHAGE 1
Josh Bliss scored three goals to spark the Spartans past the Comets in a division crossover game in Adams.
Tyler Stevenson scored the fourth goal of the night for South Jefferson (4-3, 3-1) and goalie Evan Widrick finished with six saves.
Cole Gittins scored a goal for Carthage (2-5-1, 1-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, COPENHAGEN 1
Maxim Hess scored twice in the first half — with both goals assisted by Nathan Hanson — and Hanson added a goal as the unbeaten Panthers topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Ryan Green contributed a goal for Belleville Henderson (8-0), and goalie Jeremy McGrath finished with five saves. Kyle Moyer chipped in with two assists for the Panthers.
Keegan Morrow scored a goal for Copenhagen (3-6).
LYME 9, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 1
Trevor Weston totaled two goals and three assists as the Indians cruised to a division crossover win over the Comets in Chaumont.
Graham Rowland contributed two goals and an assist for Lyme (5-2) and Kyle Gaumes scored a pair of goals. Mike Flyzik and Matt Kimball each added a goal for the Indians.
Chris Olson scored a goal for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (1-6).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 6, SACKETS HARBOR 5
Gabe Clement tallied three goals and an assist, including scoring the deciding goal in the last minute of the game, as the Vikings edged the Patriots in an interdivisional game in Clayton.
David McDonough scored a goal and assisted on another for “C” Division-leading Thousand Islands (7-1, 6-1) and goalie Thomas Grega made four saves.
Korbyn Mollelo scored all five goals, including three straight in the second half to tie the game at 5-5 in the 74th minute, for Sackets Harbor (0-8) and goalie Mason Mendelson was credited with 24 saves.
SOUTH LEWIS 5, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Jacob Worden tallied three goals and an assist as the Falcons blanked the Red Knights in an interdivisional game in Turin.
Matt Skorupa contributed a goal and two assists for South Lewis (7-2, 6-2) and Devin Maurer scored a goal.
Goalie Cory Millard finished with four saves for the Falcons against LaFargeville (4-4).
BEAVER RIVER 3, ALEXANDRIA 1
Trey Brown scored a goal and assisted on another to pace the Beavers to an interdivisional win over the Purple Ghosts in Beaver Falls.
Sasha Birk scored on a penalty kick for Beaver River (4-4, 3-4) and Zach Mast tallied a goal.
Max Barnholt contributed a goal for Alexandria (2-6).
INDIAN RIVER 3, POTSDAM 2 (2 OT)
The Warriors were awarded the win on an own goal by the Sandstoners with 1:15 left in the second overtime in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Matt Angelo and Kodjovi Avoulette each scored a goal for Indian River (3-7), with Avoulette tying the game at 2-2 by converting on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Goalie Joe Raap finished with 11 saves for the Warriors.
Danner Dorothy and Romano Sergi scored a goal each for Potsdam (3-5) and goalie Ansen Herrick made 10 stops.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SPARTANS TAKE TWO
Owen Vincent registered a time of 18 minutes, 28.3 seconds as the Spartans picked up a pair of Frontier League “A” Division wins in a three-way meet at Carthage.
Bennett Fair and Eldon Montague finished fourth and fifth to help South Jefferson (4-0) top Watertown, 19-40, and Carthage, 24-32.
Wayland Horton finished second to help the Comets (1-3), beat the Cyclones, 20-41.
David Clarkson took third place for Watertown (1-2).
BEAVER RIVER WINS TWICE
Colton Kempney powered the Beavers as they took a pair of wins over the Vikings and Warriors in three-way meet at Philadelphia.
Kempney turned in a mark of 16:56.3 on the 5-kilometer course for Beaver River (4-0), which won both meets, 15-50.
Indian River (1-2) beat Thousand Islands, 26-31. TI dropped to 1-3.
SOUTH LEWIS TOPS SANDY CREEK
Hewson Burd, Collin Stafford, Noah Edick and Shane Sweredoski each ran the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 46 seconds as the Falcons topped the Comets in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Braydon Poste rounded out the top five for South Lewis (2-1).
Terry Eggleston finished seventh for Sandy Creek (0-3).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFF SWEEPS CARTHAGE, WATERTOWN
Alexa Doe led a group of Spartans runners that took the top-four spots en route to beat the Comets and Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division tri-meet in Carthage.
Doe turned in a time of 19:32.9 on the 5K course for South Jefferson (4-0), which beat Watertown, 15-48 and Carthage, 16-44. Karsyn Burnash, Kaylee Haynes and Kate Banazek also finished in the top-four for the Spartans.
Ella Valentine took ninth as the Cyclones (2-1) edged the Comets, 28-29.
Shannan Thompson placed fifth for Carthage (0-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 16, SANDY CREEK 47
The trio of Lexi Bernard, Hannah Ielfield and Brynn Bernard each turned in a time of 18:56 as the Falcons beat the Comets in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Mallory Kraeger ran the 5K-course in 19:50 to take fourth place for South Lewis (3-0).
Emily Yousey was fifth for Sandy Creek (1-2).
BEAVERS EARN TWO WINS
Lauren Brandt led Beaver River as it swept Indian River and Thousand Islands a three-way meet in Philadelphia.
Brandt ran the 5K course in a time of 21:02.2 for Beaver River (3-1). Makyala Garrison, Rachel Streeter, Ariel Wenner and Peyton Smith rounded out the top five for the Beavers, who won both meets, 15-50.
MaKenna Nungester finished 11th for Indian River (1-2), which beat Thousand Islands (0-4) by a score of 15-47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.