SYRACUSE — Watertown junior Sarah Kilburn qualified for two more events for the upcoming state girls swimming championships after meeting qualifying times at the Section 3 Class B championship Friday at Nottingham High School.
Kilburn set a school record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.60 seconds to place second in the event for the Cyclones. Kilburn, McKenzie Way, Jasmine Ferguson and Emily Alvarado also qualified for states in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of one minute, 41.10 seconds for Watertown, which was second in the event.
Kilburn also set a Frontier League record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.40. She has already qualified for states in the event.
Watertown’s 200 medley relay of Ferguson, Way, Kilburn and Alvarado also set a school record with a mark of 1:53.29. The Cyclones placed fourth in the event behind Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA WINS OVERALL CROWN
Delany Durant supplied 23 kills and Tsiakoseriio David added 21 as Massena (14-3) defeated Canton 25-14, 25-19, 15-25, 14-25, 25-16 in the Section 10 overall championship match at Massena.
Gretchen Warner led Canton (13-5) with 13 kills. Katie Bennett scored 12 points and Kelsea Whittier supplied 16 assists.
Massena defeated Chateaugay 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 in a semifinal and Canton beat Ogdensburg Free Academy 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 in the other semifinal.
