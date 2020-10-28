POTSDAM — Trent King scored three goals to lead the Malone boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Hans Schumacher added two goals and an assist for the Huskies (5-2 overall and division). Evan Miller also scored.
Aidan Langdon made four saves to shut out the Sandstoners (0-6).
CANTON 2, MASSENA 0
Parker Hunt stopped 10 shots as the Golden Bears shut out the Red Raiders (1-4) in a Central Division contest in Massena.
Christopher Schuckers and Colin Taylor scored goals in the first half for Canton (6-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kolbee Converse finished with three goals and an assist as the Larries defeated the Saints (0-6) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Evan Smith and Connor Foster both scored a goal and assisted on two others for St. Lawrence Central (3-3). Hayden Perkins also scored and Tommy Storrin made three saves for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 1, MASSENA 0 (OT)
Hannah Reed scored in the 86th minute to send the Golden Bears past the Red Raiders (3-2) in an overtime Central Division game in Canton.
Emily Wentworth made four saves for the Golden Bears (5-1).
POTSDAM 2, MALONE 1
Kennedy Emerson and Katherine Cowan each scored in the first half to send the Sandstoners (4-2) past the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Madison Klepfer scored in the second half for the Huskies (3-4).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kesley Farnsworth made three saves and Alexis Bond added two more as the Panthers shut out the Lumberjacks (0-5-2) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kaitlyn Kirk and Kelly Bloom both scored twice to lead the Panthers (4-1-1).
