MASSENA — Mikey Kuhn scored twice, including the game-winner with five seconds left in overtime, to lead the Massena boys hockey team to a 5-4 win over Salmon River in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game Wednesday.
Brendan Finnegan, Patrick Barclay and Nicholas Morrell also scored for Massena (7-3 overall, 5-1 division).
Alex Oakes led the Shamrocks (4-7, 2-5) with three goals and Jared Showen also scored.
POTSDAM 3, St. LAWRENCE 1
Will Varney scored a goal and assisted on another to send the Sandstoners (3-6-2, 2-1-1) past the Larries in an intradivision game in Brasher Falls.
Romano Sergi and Kole Wright also scored for Potsdam.
Noah Adams scored for the Larries (4-9, 3-6).
ISLANDERS 3, CANTON 2 (OT)
Mason Aubertine scored 1 minute, 40 seconds into overtime to give the host Islanders (4-9, 2-5) a win over the Golden Bears in an intradivision game.
Trenton Barnes and Chris Wetterhan also scored for the Islanders.
Rhett Palmer scored twice for Canton (3-9, 3-1).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4, MALONE 3
Trent King led the Huskies (3-8-2) with two goals and one assist in a nonleague loss to Northeastern Clinton in Malone.
Aadam Fakir also scored for Malone.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, MASSENA 2
Rylee Garrow supplied two goals as the Shamrocks defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Massena.
Karahkwenhawe White and Karli St. Ann also scored for Salmon River (17-0-2, 8-0).
Lindsey Ladue and Hannah Chilton scored goals for Massena (10-10, 3-5).
POTSDAM 7, ISLANDERS 2
Kennedy Emerson and Sophie Compeau both scored two goals for the Sandstoners (14-6, 6-2) in an NAC win over the Islanders in Potsdam.
Harley Green, Isabel Boyd and Olivia Hunter also scored for Potsdam.
Kyle Cushman and Emily Sutton scored for the Islanders (2-6-1, 2-5-1).
PLATTSBURGH 2, MALONE 1
Whitney St. Hilaire scored for the Huskies (4-12, 1-5) in a Section 7 loss to Plattsburgh in Malone.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 56, SANDY CREEK 51
Mason Mendelson scored 10 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and added two blocks as the Patriots raced past the Comets for a “D” Division win in Sandy Creek.
Tyler Green scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and four assists for Sackets Harbor (7-6, 6-6), which outscored the Comets 17-5 in the first quarter. Nolan Baker finished with 12 points.
Taylib Kimball led Sandy Creek (2-9, 2-8) with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Zachary Paternoster supplied nine points and 16 rebounds.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 81, ST. REGIS FALLS 35
Kyle Stoner finished with 25 points to send the Yellowjackets (11-3, 7-1) past the Saints in an East Division game in Madrid.
Drew Harmer scored 16 points and Trent Lashua tossed in 13 for Madrid-Waddington.
Derek Provost led St. Regis Falls (2-9, 2-6) with 17 points.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 63, SARANAC LAKE 50
Justin Kennedy scored 15 points for the Panthers (9-4) in a nonleague win over Saranac Lake in Brushton.
Parker Bassett added 14 points for Brushton-Moira.
CHATEAUGAY 59, BEEKMANTOWN 31
Jonah McDonald tallied 35 points for the Bulldogs (13-0) in a nonleague win over Beekmantown in Chateaugay.
Walker Martin supplied 15 points for Chateaugay.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 61, IMMACULATE HEART 34
Sydney Brown knocked down five 3-pointers and recorded 19 points for the Red Raiders in their Frontier League “B” Division victory over Immaculate Heart Central in Lowville.
Sara Wood scored 11 points while Anna Wood and Emma Dening each had nine for the Red Raiders (10-2, 5-1). Sam Malbouf scored 17 points for IHC (7-6, 2-5).
GENERAL BROWN 52, CARTHAGE 46
Kori Nichols and Karsyn Fields combined for 30 points as the Lions topped the Comets in a Frontier League crossover game in Dexter.
Nichols finished with 16 points while Fields had 14. Marissa Valvo also contributed six points for General Brown (7-4, 6-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 55, LAFARGEVILLE 47
Josie Barton scored 19 points for the Red Knights in a nonleague loss to the Demons in LaFargeville.
Kiana Malveaux added 10 points for LaFargeville (6-5). No information was provided for Hermon-DeKalb (7-6).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 38, SALMON RIVER 18
Landree Chamberlain finished with 15 points for the Colts (5-8) in a nonleague win over the Shamrocks (3-12) in Fort Covington.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 58, SOUTH LEWIS 24
The Lions clinched the Frontier League “B” Division title with a win over the Falcons in Dexter.
For General Brown (11-2, 6-2), Nathan Snow won by major decision at 126 pounds.
Branton Carpenter of South Lewis (4-11. 1-5) won by fall at 152.
CARTHAGE 48, BEAVER RIVER 27
Hunter Sanderson (152), Thomas Albright (170) and Jacob Monaghan (182) each won matches by fall as the Comets (6-2, 6-1) defeated the Beavers in an interdivisional meet in Beaver Falls.
Andre Lyndaker (113) and Connor Everson (145) won by fall for Beaver River (8-5, 3-3), and Andrew Walseman (126) scored a win by technical fall.
LOWVILLE 44, WATERTOWN 35 (2 OT)
Isaac Lyndaker defeated Jack Lavin in the 195 pound weight class 4-1 in double overtime to help the Red Raiders record a Frontier League crossover victory in Watertown.
Michael Hamburg (138) and Devin Runner (145) also secured victories for Lowville (2-11, 2-4). Adam Ortega (152) and Gabe Lajoie (160) were winners for Watertown (2-5, 2-5).
CANTON 57, MALONE 28
The Golden Bears (5-1) saw five wrestlers win by pin in an NAC victory over the Huskies in Canton.
Kaleb Hamilton (195 pounds), David Jewtraw (285), Brock Francis (126), Randy Clifford (145) and Keenan LeBoeuf-Davis (160) won by pin for Canton.
Chase White (99), Alex Record (120) and Cayden Carter (152) picked up pins for Malone (1-3).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 0
Chelsea Greenwood piled up 16 kills for the Beavers to defeat the Comets 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 in a Frontier League “C” Division matchup in Beaver Falls.
Jaymie Monnat also had 13 kill while Caitlyn Woodward and Natalie Monnat had 20 and 19 assists respectively. McKenna Boliver also contributed eight kills and nine digs for the Beavers (11-1, 10-1).
Sarah Balcom contributed 11 kills, Hailey Miller had four aces and Maiya Hathaway had three kills for Sandy Creek (11-4, 9-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Brooklyn Sullivan had four aces, five kills and 15 assists for to help the Falcons sweep the Vikings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 in a “C” division match in Turin.
Iza Liendecker had 10 kills and 11 digs while Jada Pominville had six aces and five digs for South Lewis (9-5, 6-5). Hannah Dulmage had 10 assists while Kristi Bushey and Kerrigan Wiley each had four kills for Thousand Islands (2-11, 2-11).
INDIAN RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 1
Hailey Bushaw posted 15 service points, including nine aces, and 15 assists as the Warriors shook off a first-set loss to beat the Red Raiders, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 in a Frontier League interdivision match in Philadelphia.
Alexis Cruz supplied 17 kills and four digs for Indian River (8-5, 7-5). Cassidy Deuink added six digs and three aces.
Cassandra Jacobsen and Grace Myers each registered eight kills for Lowville (4-9, 3-9). Jacobsen added 11 points and Danielle Lehman distributed 18 digs.
WATERTOWN 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Tiffany Russell registered 21 kills and 21 digs as the Cyclones defeated the Spartans, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 in an interdivision match in Adams.
Sarah Kilburn added 15 kills and 18 digs for Watertown (7-6, 6-6). Chloe Davis served for 15 points and Bayleigh Woodard had 42 assists.
For South Jefferson (6-6), McKenzi Burnham and Sarah Towles recorded 25 and 21 digs, respectively, and each supplied nine kills. Amelia Lyon totaled 10 kills and Blake Edgar 12 assists.
