LAFARGEVILLE — It was a good Saturday for Jarett Beach as the senior broke a school record by scoring 50 points in LaFargeville’s 85-47 boys basketball victory over Alexandria in a Frontier League “D” Division matchup.
Beach sank 22 field goals, including five dunks, against the Purple Ghosts. He added 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Wyatt Parliament finished with 24 points and 12 assists for the Red Knights.
Max Barnholdt led the scoring for Alexandria with 19 points, followed by Scott Diange with 12 points.
Saturday was LaFargeville’s annual Coaches’ versus Cancer game as the two schools raised $3,000 for the American Cancer Society.
HARRISVILLE 74, PLATTSBURGH 57
Jadon Sullivan led four Pirates in double figures with 21 points in a nonleague game at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.
Adam Szlamcynski scored 18 points for Harrisville (8-3 overall). Nate Schmitt scored 12 points and Nolan Parow added 10.
Liam Perkins scored 19 points for Plattsburgh.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 58, GENERAL BROWN 40
Emma Dening led Lowville in scoring with 18 points in a crucial win over Frontier League “B” division rival General Brown in Lowville.
Dening and Sydney Brown each hit three 3-pointers, Brown finished with 15 points for the Red Raiders (9-2, 4-1).
Karsyn Fields, Ainsley Fuller and Rylee Ganter each had seven points for the Lions (6-4, 5-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 40, ALEXANDRIA 26
Maddie Briggs netted 12 points as the Red Knights topped the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Jenna Pavlot added 11 points for LaFargeville (6-4, 6-3).
Hallie Baine and Bridget Watson led the scoring for Alexandria (0-11, 0-10) with seven and six points respectively.
OFA 50, INDIAN RIVER 47
Emily Farrand scored 21 points as Ogdensburg Free Academy used a big first quarter to hold off Indian River in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg.
Riley Hough added 13 points for the Blue Devils (8-4), who outscored the Warriors 17-7 in the first eight minutes.
Adrian LaMora scored 13 points for Indian River (5-6). Jaynne Alcock added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
HERMON-DEKALB 51, POTSDAM 43
Hilliary Jones scored 19 points to lead the Demons past the Sandstoners in the championship game of the Hermon-DeKalb Tournament in DeKalb Junction.
Haile Bouchey added 18 points for Hermon-DeKalb (6-6).
Julia Basford led Potsdam (2-10) with 17 points and Grace Mattimore added 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 2, MALONE 2 (OT)
Will Varney scored both goals for the Sandstoners (2-6-2, 1-1-1) in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game in Potsdam.
Owen Eells and Adam Fakir scored for Malone (3-7-2, 2-7-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2 (OT)
Reed Gravlin and Cade VanBuren scored goals for the Flyers (7-3-1) in a tie in a nonleague game in Norfolk.
Zach Miller and Sam Bulson scored for Northeastern Clinton.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Hailey Bushaw logged 19 assists, 13 service points and four aces as the Warriors gained a 25-13, 25-9, 25-9 Frontier League interdivision victory over the Vikings in Philadelphia.
Alexis Cruz suppled 12 kills and two aces, and Kaila Gilpatric added six kills for Indian River (7-5, 6-5).
Hannah Dulmage led the team with eight assists for Thousand Islands (2-10).
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE WINS HORNET DUALS
Justyn Begley went 4-1 at 120 pounds and earned his 100th career victory as the Comets won all five dual matches to take the Hornet Duals at Fayetteville-Manlius in Manlius.
Shay Sinitiere (99), Avry LaGasse (106), Fombo Azah (192) and Collin Null each went 5-0 for Carthage (9-1).
DALRYMPLE, FREEMAN SECOND AT PHOENIX
Copenhagen’s Riley Dalrymple (113 pounds) and Josh Freeman (285) each finished second in their respective weight classes at the Phoenix Mid-Winter Scramble in Phoenix.
Both Dalrymple and Freeman won three matches apiece en route to the finals.
Copenhagen placed 10th in the team standings.
