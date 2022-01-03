ADAMS — Maddy Lamica totaled 17 service points and 12 aces as the Sandy Creek volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 Frontier League interdivision victory over South Jefferson on Monday night.
Mikayla Glazier accumulated 13 service points and 10 assists, while Clarie Dreibelbis added seven digs and seven service points for the Comets (7-2, 6-2).
The Spartans fell to 4-4.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Sara Shaw posted 16 service points and 10 aces as the Falcons stayed unbeaten with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-18 interdivision win over the Lions at Turin.
Shaylagh Randall turned in 15 service points, seven kills and five assists, while Aleigha Hill added four kills for South Lewis (9-0, 6-0).
Marriah Washer and Hanna Derouchie each finished with seven kills for General Brown (0-9, 0-8).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CANTON 67, WATERTOWN 57
The Golden Bears (8-1) used solid first and fourth quarters in their nonleague win over the Cyclones at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Joel Davis registered 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Seth Charlton tallied 11 points for Watertown (2-6).
CHATEAUGAY 45, COLTON-PIERREPONT 38
Walker Martin netted 24 points as the Bulldogs beat the Colts in an Northern Athletic Conference East game at Chateaugay.
Jake Johnston chipped in eight points for Chateaugay (7-1, 4-0).
Eric Friedel led Colton-Pierrepont (2-6, 2-3) with 12 points, while Noah Rousell had 10 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 66, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 25
Troy Peck netted 23 points as the Yellowjackets downed the Panthers in an NAC East game at Parishville.
Jacob Morgan contributed in 14 points for Madrid-Waddington (7-3, 4-0).
Conner Hendershot paced Parishville-Hopkinton (1-7, 1-4) with nine points.
n In other action, Peru beat Brushton-Moira, 62-31, in a nonleague game.
