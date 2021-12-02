PHILADELPHIA — Adrien LaMora scored a game-high 26 points as Indian River’s girls basketball team defeated South Jefferson, 55-53, on Thursday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Isabella Davis added nine points for the Warriors, who outscored the Spartans, 30-22 in the second half and 18-15 in the fourth quarter, to prevail in their season opener.
Jackie Piddock scored 25 points, including making 17 of 22 free-throw attempts to pace South Jefferson (1-1).
LOWVILLE 49, BEAVER RIVER 19
Jakayla Beyer scored 17 points and Anna Dening added 14 as Lowville won a crossover game against Beaver River in Lowville.
Lowville (1-1, 1-1) zoomed out to 14-2 first-quarter lead.
Brenna Mast led Beaver River (0-2, 0-2) with eight points.
MASSENA 59, POTSDAM 22
Tori Jacobs led the Red Raiders (1-0) with 14 points in a win over the Sandstoners in semifinal of the Miranda Vari Tournament in Norwood.
Joey Abrantes added 11 points for Massena.
Tati’ana Burks-Carista led Potsdam (0-1) with seven points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 48, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 24
Kylee Kellison supplied 25 points for the Flyers (1-0) in a win over the Panthers (0-1) in the other semifinal of the Miranda Vari Tournament.
Kayly-Jaye Belmore added 14 points for the Flyers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 51, IMMACULATE HEART 42
Cody Spann led three players in double figures with 13 points as South Lewis captured a “C” Division game against Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.
Parker Kristoff added 12 points and Aidan McGuire 10 for the Falcons (1-0, 1-0). McGuire also recorded five blocks, Kristoff seven rebounds and Spann five assists.
Gavin Shoen led all scorers with 19 points for IHC (0-2, 0-2). Bobby O’Connor scored 13.
POTSDAM 55, SALMON RIVER 28
Ian VanWagner scored 28 points to lead the Sandstoners (2-0, 1-0) past the Shamrocks in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Theo Hughes added 10 points for Potsdam.
Edwards Jacobs led the Shamrocks (0-1) with 12 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 59, LISBON 35
Kaden Kingston scored 14 points to lead Madrid-Waddington to a 59-35 win over Lisbon in the championship of the John Dinneen Tournament in Madrid.
Drew Harmer and Jacob Morgan both scored 13 points for Madrid-Waddington (2-0). Troy Peck added 11 points.
Cooper Rutherford scored 13 points to lead Lisbon (1-1). Isaac LaRock added 10 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 51, COLTON-PIERREPONT 45 (OT)
Tyler Scott led the Cougars (1-1) with 18 points in an overtime win over Colton-Pierrepont in the consolation game of the John Dinneen Tournament in Madrid.
Mason White tossed in 14 points for Edwards-Knox.
Eric Friedel led the Colts (0-2) with 18 points and Noah Rousell added 17.
COPENHAGEN 61, HAMMOND 30
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spark the Golden Knights to a nonleague win over the Red Devils in a nonleague game in Hammond.
Tayte Deom chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds for Copenhagen and Landon Sullivan totaled eight points and 10 rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 0
Madallyn Moore totaled 16 service points and tallied 10 assists to pace the visiting Warriors past the Comets in an “A” Division match.
Jade Goring registered 13 service points and two aces and Zoe Aguon Cruz recorded 10 digs for Indian River (1-0), which prevailed 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20.
For Carthage (0-2), Rebecca Steiner contributed three kills, five digs and an ace and Taylor Korzuch connected for four kills. Layla Craig added three kills and four digs.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Lauren Edgar supplied 15 service points, including six aces, and 15 assists as South Jefferson defeated General Brown 25-9, 25-22, 26-24 in a “B” Division game in Dexter.
McKenzie Burnham delivered 10 kills and contributed 20 digs for the Spartans (1-0). Audrey Bibbins added three blocks.
Olivia Eves scored 10 points, including four aces, for General Brown (0-1), and Natalie Favret and Raygan Munson each made four kills. Marriah Wash recorded 12 digs.
LOWVILLE 3, WATERTOWN 0
Hannah Gyore distributed 12 assists and added three aces at the service line as Lowville defeated Watertown 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 at Watertown.
Peyton Cole and Grace Meyers each contributed four kills for the Red Raiders (2-0).
Olivia Urf scored 11 service points and added six digs for Watertown (1-1). Kate Ciscell recorded six kills.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Leah Greene totaled 22 digs, three aces and 11 service points as the host Falcons defeated the Beavers in a “C” Division match, 25-17, 25-21 and 28-26.
Skye Everson contributed 19 assists and 15 service points for South Lewis (2-0) and Jada Pominville chipped in with seven kills, three aces, nine digs and eight service points.
Emma Dicob tallied eight kills and eight digs for Beaver River (1-1) and Adalynn Olmstead totaled seven kills.
BOYS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 97, INDIAN RIVER 58
Gavin Lajoie won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle races and also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay to spark the Comets (1-1) past the Warriors in an “A” Division meeting in Philadelphia.
Calvin Eggleston (one-meter diving, 100 breaststroke) for Indian River (0-3).
