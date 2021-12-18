SYRACUSE — Adrien LaMora scored 26 points as Indian River picked up a key girls basketball victory over Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, 51-43, in a battle of large-school Section 3 teams Saturday.
Bella Davis chipped in with seven points for Indian River (6-0 overall).
Chianna Williams paced Syracuse CBA (4-1) with 17 points.
GOUVERNEUR 61, LOWVILLE 39
Raelin Burns struck for 24 points as Gouverneur defeated Lowville in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton in Canton.
Caitlyn Storie contributed 11 points and Lexi Devlin nine for the Wildcats (5-1).
Anna Dening scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, for Lowville (2-4).
HERMON-DEKALB 60, HARRISVILLE 22
Aaliyah O’Donnell scored 14 points and Olivia Simser scored 13 as Hermon-DeKalb (2-2, 2-2) won a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game at SUNY Canton.
Isabel Miller scored 13 points for Harrisville (0-6, 0-3).
HEUVELTON 46, MASSENA 22
Katie Cunningham scored 19 points as Heuvelton shut out Massena in the first quarter en route to a nonleague victory in Massena.
Bella Doyle added 10 points for the Bulldogs (6-2), who led 14-0 after a quarter and 27-4 at the half.
Meghan Firnstein scored seven points for Massena (4-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 67, SOUTH LEWIS 57
Nolan Widrick netted 20 points as the Spartans pulled away in the second half to beat the Falcons in a Frontier League crossover game at Turin.
Curtis Staie contributed 16 points for South Jefferson (4-1, 3-1).
Aidan McGuire led all scorers with 26 points for South Lewis (5-1).
SARANAC LAKE 47, ST. LAWRENCE 45
Caleb Akey’s 16 points helped the Red Storm outlast the Larries in a nonleague game at Brasher Falls.
Markus Navarra added 12 points for Saranac Lake (6-1).
Jayden Ashley was the game’s high-scorer with 18 points for St. Lawrence (5-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4
Andrew LaMora scored a pair of goals and goalie Zach Strawser made 40 saves to propel the Larries past the Flyers in an NAC Division II game in Brasher Falls.
Ashton Adams chipped in with a goal and two assists, including assisting on Gabe Hornung’s deciding goal in the third period, for St. Lawrence Central (4-2, 4-1).
Gavin Phillips tallied a pair of goals for Norwood-Norfolk (0-4-1).
SALMON RIVER 3, KENMORE EAST 2
Kade Cook recorded a goal and an assist as the Shamrocks won the Salmon River Christmas tournament at Fort Covington.
Evan Collette earned tournament most valuable player honors with two assists for Salmon River (5-0).
PITTSFORD 5, MASSENA 3
Aidan McGrain scored twice as the Panthers beat the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Brighton.
Aden Brown stopped 16 shots for Pittsford (3-2-1).
Benjamin Rogers turned aside 31 shots for Massena (3-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 10, BEEKMANTOWN 1
Isabel Boyd totaled four goals and two assists as the Sandstoners downed the Eagles in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Keegan McGaheran and Jessika Bullock each scored twice for Potsdam (4-3-1).
Abby Barrier scored for Beekmantown (0-5).
SKANEATELES 5, MASSENA 2
Rebecca Cain and Lizzy Sachar both recorded a pair of goals as the Lakers beat the Red Raiders in nonleague play in Skaneateles.
Adriana Barbuto tallied the other goal for unbeaten Skaneateles (6-0).
Brooke Terry and Karenhatironhtha Johnson each scored goals for Massena (7-1).
