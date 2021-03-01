PHILADELPHIA — Adrian LaMora generated 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Indian River girls basketball team opened the season with a 60-16 win over Watertown on Monday night.
LaMora added seven steals and five assists, while McKenna House chipped in 10 points for the Warriors (1-0).
It was the first night of girls basketball for Jefferson County teams this season.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 61, CARTHAGE 29
Jackie Piddock provided 21 points as the Spartans opened the season with a season-opening victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Macy Shultz added 10 points for South Jefferson (1-0).
McKenna Kobler posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Carthage (0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 70, THOUSAND ISLANDS 34
Kori Nichols supplied 21 points as the Lions topped the Vikings (0-1) in the season-opener for both schools at Dexter.
Lily Dupee collected 15 points for General Brown (1-0).
COPENHAGEN 49, LOWVILLE 26
Raegan Dalrymple recorded 14 points as the Golden Knights stayed unbeaten with a victory over the previously undefeated Red Raiders in Lowville.
Brooke Smykla generated 12 points for Copenhagen (4-0).
Emma Dening paced Lowville (3-1) with 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 63, COPENHAGEN 60
Ian Anderson scored 17 points as the Falcons rallied for a win over the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Alec Hirschey racked up a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds for South Lewis (3-2).
Cody Powis led all scorers with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, for Copenhagen (1-4).
BEAVER RIVER 67, HARRISVILLE 57
Lincoln Becker tallied 28 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Beavers upset the Pirates (3-2) for their first win of the season in Beaver Falls.
Sam Bush, Noah Zehr and Zacchaeus LaComb each helped with 12 points for Beaver River (1-4).
MORRISTOWN 57, HAMMOND 50
Tristan Simmons led a fourth-quarter rally for Morristown in a nonleague win over the Red Devils in the season opener at Hammond.
The Green Rockets outscored Hammond 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up the win. Simmons scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the last quarter for Morristown.
Aaron Woodcock added 15 points. Logan Jones scored 18 points to lead Hammond and Lukas McQueer added 13.
HEUVELTON 85, EDWARDS-KNOX 43
Braeden Free scored 22 points to send Heuvelton past the Cougars in a nonleague game at Russell.
Tristan Lovely scored 17 points and Nathan Mashaw added 16. Tyler Scott paced the Cougars with 23 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 47, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 44
Harlee Besio led the Colts with 15 points in a nonleague win over Norwood-Norfolk at Colton.
Noah Dominy provided 24 points for the Flyers.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 59, LISBON 58
A 19-point effort from Jacob Morgan helped Madrid-Waddington edge the Golden Knights in a nonleague game at Lisbon.
Kyle Stone scored 13 points and Drew Harmer supplied 10.
Teagan Jordan led Lisbon with 21 points. Kaiden Mussen added 18 points and Ethan Martin tallied 11.
BOYS SWIMMING
SPARTANS GETS TWO WINS
Gavin Stone won two individual events and was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay as South Jefferson beat both Beaver River and Indian River in a Frontier League virtual meet.
Stone got victories in the 200 and 500 freestyle events for South Jefferson (5-0), which beat Beaver River, 106-55, and Indian River, 108-67.
Isaac Boliver won the 200 individual medley for Beaver River (1-3).
Indian River is now 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.