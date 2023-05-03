MALONE — Hailey LaShomb scored four goals to lead the Massena girls lacrosse team to a 16-2 Northern Athletic Conference victory over Malone on Wednesday.
Lena LaShomb and Lindsay D’Arienzo both scored three goals for Massena (6-4). Aleksa Keeler scored two goals for Malone (0-10).
Jaedyn Awan led Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-6) with four goals in a win over the Bulldogs in an NAC game at Heuvelton.
Madison Miller and Taylor Pinkerton both scored three goals for OFA.
Saige Blevins led Heuvelton (2-8) with seven goals.
Olivia Francey supplied five goals as Canton (9-1) defeated the Sandstoners in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Vivian Coburn and Megan Martin both scored three goals for Canton.
Keegan McGaheran and Kennedy Emerson each scored three goals for Potsdam (7-2).
WALKER NAMED TO STATE TEAM
Carthage senior Trenton Walker was named to the all-state 18th team as the New York State Sportswriters Association released its large school teams for Class AA and Class A.
Walker, a 6-foot guard, was selected to the final Class A state squad after averaging 24.3 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also contributed 3.5 assists a game. He was named to the Times Frontier League All-North first team.
Massena junior Colin Patterson and Malone senior Jace Hammond each were selected to the Class A honorable mention squad.
