CANTON — Rick Chatland scored off a pass from Kade Cook with 26 seconds left in regulation to give the Salmon River boys soccer team a 1-0 win over Canton in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Ethan Moulton made six saves for Salmon River (8-2 overall, 7-1 division). Hayden Todd made eight saves for Canton (3-9, 2-6).
MASSENA 9, MALONE 0
Thomas Eggleston scored three goals to lead the Red Raiders past Malone (1-11, 1-8) in a Central Division game at Massena.
Ty Lucey added one goal and one assist for Massena (10-2, 8-1).
Bayley Rochefort, Ryan Letham, Aidan Aldous and Jaden Brownell also scored.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, CARTHAGE 0
Alesandro Boroni and James King each scored as the Spartans blanked the Comets in a Frontier League crossover game at Adams.
Evan Widrick stopped four shots for South Jefferson (10-3-2, 9-1-2).
Mason Moser collected eight saves for Carthage (6-7, 2-7).
GENERAL BROWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Gabe Secreti converted a penalty kick with over minutes left in regulation as the Lions rallied past the Warriors in a FL crossover game at Philadelphia.
Lucas Hernandez and Eric Randall each scored goals for General Brown (6-8-1, 4-6-1).
Joey Raap made eight saves for Indian River (5-8, 2-7).
LYME 8, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Eighth-grader Alex Radley’s hat trick powered the Indians to a FL “D” Division victory over the Patriots (3-11, 3-9) in Sackets Harbor.
Derrike Goutremout added two goals and an assist, while Jonny LaFontaine added a goal and two assists for Lyme (10-2).
COPENHAGEN 2, ALEXANDRIA 1
Caden Miller and Landon Sullivan each netted goals as the Golden Knights held off the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Hayden McAtee registered nine saves for Copenhagen (4-9, 4-7).
Erik Croll supplied a goal for Alexandria (3-10, 3-9).
GIRLS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 4, HAMMOND 2
Three goals from Dakota Mouthorp sent Heuvelton (7-2-1, 6-2-1) past the Red Devils in an NAC West Division game at Hammond.
Kilee McCluskey also scored for Heuvelton.
Hailee Manning and Sadey Sprabary scored for Hammond (6-4, 4-3).
OFA 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2 (OT)
Kayly-Jaye Belmore and Sophie Lauzon scored for the Flyers (0-9-2, 0-7-2) in an NAC Central Division tie with Ogdensburg Free Academy at Norwood.
Kassidie Wells and Azlyn Richardson scored for the Blue Devils (5-5-1, 4-4-1).
volleyball
saLMon rIVER 3, clifton-FINE 2
Shelby Jock led the Shamrocks with 12 kills in a 25-27, 25-7, 19-25, 25-10, 25-10 win over Clifton-Fine in a nonleague match in Fort Covington.
Ryanna Bero added 27 assists for Salmon River.
CHATEAUGAY 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Delaney Staples supplied 11 assists as host Chateaugay swept Madrid-Waddington 25-22, 25-11, 25-17 in a nonleague match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.