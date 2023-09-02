Ludlow keys Vikings’ debut win

BEEKMANTOWN — Derek Jones rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to propel Indian River’s football team to a season-opening 56-33 triumph over Beekmantown on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Ethan Hattori ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors and teammate Kane Lynch totaled 90 rushing yards and ran for a score of his own.

