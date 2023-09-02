BEEKMANTOWN — Derek Jones rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to propel Indian River’s football team to a season-opening 56-33 triumph over Beekmantown on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Ethan Hattori ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors and teammate Kane Lynch totaled 90 rushing yards and ran for a score of his own.
Antonio Rivera added a rushing touchdown of his own for Indian River against the Eagles (0-1).
Defensively, Hattori recorded an interception and Brady Lynch totaled two sacks and seven tackles, for Indian River which reached a Section 3 title game in each of the past two seasons.
POTSDAM 42, ST. LAWRENCE 8
Liam McCargar and Liam Miller-Lynch combined to rush for 232 yards and six touchdowns as the Sandstoners opened Northern Athletic Conference season by churning out a home win against the Larries.
McCargar ran the ball nine times for 127 yards including four touchdown runs — on rushes of 32 yards, two yards, seven yards and 61 yards, while Miller-Lynch rushed for 108 yards on eight carries, including the first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter, from 22 and two yards out.
In all, Potsdam reeled off the first 28 points of the game.
Jacob Lasalle anchored the offensive effort for St. Lawrence Central by totaling 75 yards on seven carries, including a 54-yard scoring burst in the closing seconds of the first half.
MASSENA 24, SARANAC LAKE 14
Connor Eastwood led the Raiders, passing for 118 yards, including two touchdowns, and rushing for another touchdown in a nonleague win over Saranac Lake in Massena on Saturday.
Carter King gained 100 yards rushing on 24 carries, including one touchdown.
Tapanie LaBrake caught six passes for 22 yards while Garrett Weird and Dominic Murtagh each caught four passes for Massena.
WATERTOWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 5
Jocelyn St. Joseph scored an unassisted goal in the second overtime period as the Cyclones edged past the Warriors to win the Cyclone Fall Classic at Watertown High School.
Olivia Macutek scored a pair of goals and Ella Bowman contributed a goal and two assists for Watertown (1-0-1).
Willa Overton chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Cyclones, who rallied from a three-goal deficit at halftime to draw even at 5-5 and force overtime.
Meghan Jones and Mackenzie Adams each scored a pair of goals to pace Indian River (1-0-1) and Isabella Davis contributed a goal and two assists.
The game officially ended in a tie, with Watertown being awarded the tournament title with its overtime goal, per tournament rules.
GENERAL BROWN 1, COPENHAGEN 0
Morgan Dillenback tallied the only goal of the game on an unassisted effort as the Lions blanked the Golden Knights on the second day of the Copenhagen Tournament.
Goalie Geona Wood recorded five saves to post the shutout for General Brown.
Samantha Stokely finished with a pair of saves for Copenhagen (1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 1, COPENHAGEN 0
Gabe Secreti scored the game’s lone goal with an unassisted effort as the Lions edged the Golden Knights to win the Copenhagen Tournament.
Goalie Kael Hoselton made seven saves to record the shutout for General Brown (2-0).
Ayden Sheitz finished with five saves for Copenhagen.
Dominic Paolini and Antonio Wilson scored a goal each as the Warriors blanked the Cyclones in a West Genesee tournament game played in Baldwinsville.
Jacob McQuaters made three saves to post the shutout for Liverpool (1-0-1).
Devin Connell recorded seven saves for Watertown (0-1-1).
