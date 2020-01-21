NORWOOD — Novaleigh LeGrow scored 12 points to lead the Massena girls basketball team to a 53-47 victory over Norwood-Norfolk in a nonleague game Tuesday night.
Hayleigh Armstrong added 10 points for the Red Raiders (8-5 overall).
Kylee Kellison led the Flyers (7-4) with 19 points.
CHATEAUGAY 54, SALMON RIVER 20
A 14-point effort from Chloe Champagne sent the Bulldogs past the Shamrocks in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Anna Bleakley added 11 points for Chateaugay (7-4).
Kamea Thomas led the Shamrocks (3-11) with eight points.
MORRISTOWN 36, ALEXANDRIA 26
Hailey Ward scored 14 points to lead the Green Rockets (3-10) past the Purple Ghosts in a nonleague game in Morristown.
Haille Bain scored 10 points for Alexandria (0-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 62, HEUVELTON 54
Nate Jewett supplied 36 points as Hammond upset Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Heuvelton.
Randy Durham added 11 points for the Red Devils (2-12, 2-8).
Nate Mashaw scored 16 points for Heuvelton (9-7, 5-4) and Braedon Free contributed 14 points.
SALMON RIVER 43, COLTON-PIERREPONT 37
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis picked up 17 points to send the Shamrocks (6-9) past the Colts in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Tim Farns scored 15 points and Aiden Knight added 14 for the Colts (1-11).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SARA-PLACID 2, MALONE 0
Olivia Farabee stopped 15 shots to send Sara-Placid past Malone (4-11, 1-4) in a Section 7 game in Malone.
Rylee Preston and Danaya Patterson scored for Sara-Placid (4-7-4, 2-2-1).
WRESTLING
CANTON 46, MASSENA 34
Matt Haycook (120 pounds), Randy Clifford (145) and Kaleb Hamilton (182) won by pin for the Golden Bears (4-1) in a win over the Red Raiders in an NAC match in Canton.
Rocco Ferriero (132), Ethan Donnelly (138), Mac LaPage (152) and Bailey O’Leary (220) picked up wins by pin for Massena (1-3).
