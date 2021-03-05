PHILADELPHIA — Kacy Lennox led all scorers with 24 points — including draining seven 3-pointers — and recorded five assists as the General Brown boys basketball team defeated Indian River, 63-42, in a nonleague game Friday.
Nate Heller scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for General Brown (2-0), and Tucker Rosbrook totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.
Leading 34-23 at halftime, the Lions outscored the Warriors, 16-6, in the third quarter to pull away.
Michael Frimpong scored 17 points to lead Indian River (1-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 70, IHC 24
Joey Melfi scored 18 points to lead Thousand Islands to a nearly 50-point victory at home against IHC on senior night.
Nick Mason supplied 13 points for the Vikings (1-1), while Brayden Wiley and Emmet Baker each had nine. Mark Brown, a senior, scored his first career points and finished the game with six.
Cooper Lawler led the Cavaliers (0-2) with 14 points.
WATERTOWN 57, CARTHAGE 36
Pat Duah and Benni Collins each scored 13 points in Watertown’s road win over Carthage.
Joey McNulty led the Cyclones (1-1) in scoring with 15 points. He hit seven two-pointers and one free throw.
Kalel Tevaga scored 12 points for Carthage (0-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 55, POTSDAM 38
Jayden Ashley led the Larries with 20 points in a nonleague win over Potsdam (0-2) at Brasher Falls.
Hayden Perkins scored 13 points and Hunter Arquiett added 10 for the Larries (2-0).
Ansen Herrick led Potsdam with 10 points.
HARRISVILLE 47, HERMON-DEKALB 45
Nate Schmitt made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to give Harrisville (5-3) a win over the Demons in a nonleague game at DeKalb Junction.
Schmitt finished with 29 points.
Jay Carrow led Hermon-DeKalb (0-2) with 14 points. Jacob Spencer scored 12 and Adam Lynch added 11.
MALONE 79, SALMON RIVER 40
Gavin Barse scored 17 points as the Huskies (2-0) defeated Salmon River in a nonleague game in Malone.
Evan Miller picked up 12 points and Alejandro Sosa added 10.
Logan Lebehn scored 15 points for the Shamrocks (0-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 44, COLTON-PIERREPONT 39
Kayly-Jaye Belmore scored 12 points to send Norwood-Norfolk (1-1) past the Colts in a nonleague game at Colton.
Kiana Hogle scored 11 points for the Colts (1-1).
POTSDAM 50, ST. LAWRENCE 45
A 14-point effort from Tatiana Burks-Carista sent the Sandstoners (1-1) past St. Lawrence Central in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Katelyn Davis and Luca Pecora each supplied 10 points for Potsdam.
Mackenzie Moreau led the Larries (1-1) with 14 points and Brionna Foster added 11.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 55, LISBON 20
Emma Plumley led Madrid-Waddington with 17 points in a nonleague win over the Golden Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game at Lisbon.
Haley Marcellus added 11 points for Madrid-Waddington (2-0).
EDWARDS-KNOX 56, HEUVELTON 37
Lucy Frary produced 21 points as Edwards-Knox beat the Bulldogs in the nonleague opener for each team at Heuvelton.
Hailey Matthews contributed 16 points for the Cougars.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 8, MALONE 4
Kade Cook and Evan Collette each scored two goals to send Salmon River (2-0) past the Huskies in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Jared Showen, Carter Johnson, Zach Durant and Connor Dishaw also scored goals.
Trent King led Malone (0-2) with three goals and Owen Eells supplied the other goal.
MASSENA 5, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Tryson Sunday scored two goals as the Red Raiders opened the season with a nonleague win over St. Lawrence Central at Massena.
Preston O’Neil, Ryan Letham and Connor Terry scored the other goals for Massena.
Michael Donie scored for the Larries.
