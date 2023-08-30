OGDENSBURG — Lisbon’s girls soccer team claimed the championship of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Heuvelton.
Lisbon improved to 2-0 while Heuvelton fell to 1-1.
HAMMOND 1, OFA 0 (OT)
Izzy Woodcock scored in overtime to lead the Red Devils past the Blue Devils (0-2) in the consolation game of the OFA Tournament.
Landree Kenyon made 12 saves for Hammond (1-1).
CARTHAGE 4, UTICA PROCTOR 2
Gina Blake scored a goal and assisted on another and Taylor Yuhas contributed a goal and an assist as the Comets won their season opener by topping the Raiders in a nonleague game in Utica.
Isabelle Wormwood and Halee Martin each scored a goal for Carthage while goalies Elizabeth Phillips and Alexa Gifford made three and five saves, respectively, in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 6, MORRISTOWN 1
Noah Gendebien, Cooper Rutherford, Ty Jacobs and Caleb Wilkinson scored goals in the first half to lead the Golden Knights past Morristown in a semifinal of the Lisbon Tournament.
Lisbon will face Edwards-Knox, which beat St. Lawrence Central 1-0, in the championship game at 5:45 p.m. today. The Larries meet Morristown in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
Lucas Gravlin and Isaiah White scored goals in the second half for Lisbon.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, MASSENA 1
Avery Zenger scored one goal and assisted on another to send the Panthers past Massena in a Jeffers Tournament semifinal at Potsdam High School.
Ryan Griffith and Jude TenEyck also scored for the Panthers. Nate Page scored for Massena.
Potsdam beat Madrid-Waddington 5-2 in the other semifinal.
The Panthers meet Potsdam for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday while Massena plays Madrid-Waddington in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
