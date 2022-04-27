DEXTER — Max Makuch went 4-for-4, including two doubles, scored five runs and knocked in seven runs to propel Lowville’s baseball team to an 18-5 victory over General Brown on Wednesday in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Elijan Englehart and Sam Beyer both went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in four runs for Lowville, which improved to 5-3, including 5-2 in the league. Brendan Hamburg and Dawson Cole each singled twice for the Red Raiders, who totaled 19 hits in a game-shortened to six innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Brody Brown pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out six, to record the win.
Aidan McManaman went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Lions (0-6).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 8, LYME 5
Julia Hollister doubled twice as the Comets held off the Indians for a Frontier League crossover victory at Sandy Creek.
Scout Preston went 2-for-3 with a double for Sandy Creek (3-0).
Kaitlyn West went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Lyme (2-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, SACKETS HARBOR 0 (5)
Allie Swenson plated four runs as the Vikings blanked the Patriots (3-3, 3-2) in a crossover matchup in Sackets Harbor.
Kali Finley and Katelyn Solar each chipped in two hits and two RBIs for unbeaten Thousand Islands (6-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 7, POTSDAM 4
Jayla Thompson scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Jeanelle Burke scored two goals and assisted on two others for Massena (4-0).
Emma Fields led Potsdam (2-3) with two goals.
