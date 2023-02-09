High school roundup: Lowville boys hoops tops South Jefferson in triple overtime

LOWVILLE — Brody Brown scored 33 points, including all seven points in the third overtime, as the Lowville boys basketball team outlasted South Jefferson, 77-70, in a Frontier League “B” Division game Wednesday night.
Dalton Myers provided 14 points and Jacob Rupert hit four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Red Raiders (15-4, 14-1).
Curtis Staie poured in 20 points and Bobby Piddock scored 13 points for the Spartans (10-9, 9-6).
WATERTOWN 72, MASSENA 41
Seth Charlton scored 25 points to propel the Cyclones past the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Watertown on Tuesday night.
Patrick Duah recorded a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds for Watertown (9-9) and Jack Adams contributed 17 points.
Watertown will play Carthage in the FL “A” Division title game at 6 tonight at Jefferson Community College,
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
S. JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The seventh-seeded Spartans (7-10) swept the 10th-seeded Lions, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-21, in a Section 3 Class B first-round match at South Jefferson in Adams.
Kayann Gunn totaled six service points and 14 digs for General Brown (1-17), Isabelle Wetzel tallied 18 digs and Addyson Starr recorded 11 assists and nine digs.
South Jefferson (7-10) advances to play at second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Friday.
LOWVILLE 3, LITTLE FALLS 1
Peyton Cole posted 13 kills to record her 200th of the year as seventh-seeded Lowville (13-3) defeated 10th-seeded Little Falls, 25-6, 25-8, 28-30 and 25-7 in a Class C first-round match.
Anna Exford provided 24 service points and seven aces while Jada Lee recorded 20 digs for the Red Raiders.
Lowville advances to play at No. 2 Beaver River in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
ν In Class D, fifth-seeded Faith Heritage defeated 12th-seeded Thousand Islands in five sets, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13, 18-25, 19-17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GOUVERNEUR 68,
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 27
Caitlyn Storie scored 12 points to lead Gouverneur (17-1, 12-1) past the Flyers in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Norwood.
Gouverneur clinched the division title with the win.
Courtney Forsythe scored 11 points and Chloe Smith and Lia Canell each added 10 points. Caryn Perretta scored 11 for the Flyers (4-15, 1-12).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 80,
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 9
Grace Plumley supplied 29 points for the Yellowjackets in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton (2-16, 0-11) in Madrid.
Hailey Marcellus scored 14 points for Madrid-Waddington (14-5, 10-1). Lane Ruddy scored 13 points and Lillan Todd added 12.
HAMMOND 62, HEUVELTON 44
Ava Howie produced 23 points as the Red Devils (14-0, 10-0) defeated Heuvelton in a West Division game in Hammond.
Landree Kenyon scored 20 points for Hammond. Raya McGaw scored 13 points for Heuvelton (7-9, 4-5).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 6, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Tegan Frederick’s two goals lifted the Blue Devils (13-4, 10-2) past St. Lawrence Central in a Division II game at Ogdensburg.
Jack Mills, Aidan O’Neil and Landin McDonald also scored for OFA. Michael Donie and Andrew LaMora scored for the Larries (3-14-1, 1-11-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 9, ISLANDERS 0
Isabel Boyd produced three goals as the top-seeded Sandstoners shut out the No. 4 Islanders (0-8) in a Section 10 semifinal in Potsdam.
Kennedy Emerson scored twice for Potsdam (15-3). Rylie Bicknell, Danielle Emerson, Erin Lantry and Adalee DiMarco also scored.
CANTON 5, MASSENA 4 (OT)
Sydnee Francis scored in overtime to send No. 3 Canton (6-10) past the No. 2 Red Raiders in the other Section 10 semifinal at Massena.
Taylor Stoll scored three goals and Ava Murphy scored for Canton. Brooke Terry scored three goals for the Red Raiders (8-12). Karenhatironhtha Johnson also scored for Massena.
FOOTBALL
FORMER IHC COACH DIES
Former Immaculate Heart Central football coach Jim Fitzpatrick died Feb. 4. Fitzpatrick was the head coach for the Cavaliers from 1991-93.
Fitzpatrick, 70, also served as a defensive coordinator for IHC from 1989-90.
A Watertown High School graduate who did not play high school football, Fitzpatrick also was an assistant coach for the Watertown Red and Black in 1990 and was a member of the Red and Black’s 1980 Empire Football League title team.
