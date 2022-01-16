ADAMS — Peyton Cole totaled 12 kills and five digs as Lowville wrapped up the Frontier League “B” Division title with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of South Jefferson in a volleyball match Saturday.
Meredith Lovenduski handed out 19 assists and Hannah Gyore added 11 assists for Lowville (11-1 overall, 10-1 league).
South Jefferson is 5-5.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, CARTHAGE 0
Jada Pominville racked up eight aces, seven kills and six digs as the Falcons gained a 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 interdivision sweep of the Comets in Turin.
Skye Everon finished with 27 assists and four aces while Macey Hawk notched four kills for South Lewis (11-1, 8-1).
Ellie Storms supplied five kills and three digs for Carthage (1-11, 1-10).
BOYS SWIMMING
CYCLONES WIN INVITATIONAL
Watertown took first in all but two events to capture the Indian River Invitational in Philadelphia.
The Cyclones posted 483 points, outdistancing second-place South Jefferson (326) and third-place Lowville (293) in the seven-team tournament.
Watertown’s Bennett Pistner and Xander Gaige each won two events and swam on the Cyclones’ winning 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relays. Pistner claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Gaige won the 50 and 100 freestyle. Zach Kilburn swam to wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and appeared on a winning relay for the Cyclones. Watertown’s Ike Woolcott anchored both relay wins and took the 200 freestyle.
Lowville’s Colin Kempney won the 500 freestyle. South Jefferson’s 400 free relay of Nate Hulbert, Spencer Purvis, Ethan Smith and Thomas King took first. King added a pair of second-place finishes.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN WINS PHOENIX CLASSIC
David O’Neil (138 pounds), Sheamus Devine (172) and Nick Rogers (285) each won individual titles to pace General Brown to the team championship at the Phoenix Mid-Winter Classic.
Nathan Snow finished second at 152 pounds for the Lions.
Chase Nevills (118) and Tavian Camper (132) each won in their respective weight classes to pace Copenhagen to a fourth-place finish.
Cain Roberts (215) finished first and Jack Clough (160) and Michael Roberts (172) each took second place to pace Watertown to fifth place overall.
Vandavian Way (152) and Carter Baer (160) won titles as Gouverneur finished second in the team competition.
Warriors take DUELS
Tomah Gummow won all four of his matches at 110 pounds to take most outstanding wrestler honors as Indian River won the Canstota Duels.
Alex Booth (132), Manny Gonzales (145), Gabe Lynch (160) and Jake Whitmore (215) also took all four of their matches for the Warriors.
Indian River defeated host Canastota, 54-26, in the final.
CARTHAGE UNBEATEN AT F-M DUELS
Seven Comets wrestlers won all five of their matches in the Hornet Duels hosted by Fayetteville-Manlius.
Landon Copley (110 pounds), Logan Munn (120), Shay Sinitiere (128), Brogan Fielding (134), Frank Dowining (140), Hunter Sanderson (174) and Kamdyn Dorchester (217) each collected five wins for Carthage.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 88, SOUTH LEWIS 18
Raegan Dalrymple scored 28 points and totaled nine rebounds, five assists and 10 steals as the Golden Knights defeated the Falcons in a division crossover game in Turin.
Samantha Stokley and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each scored 14 points for Copenhagen (10-2, 8-0) against South Lewis (2-7, 2-6).
Aubree Smykla contributed 13 points to go along with seven assists and six steals for the Golden Knights.
LOWVILLE 46, SANDY CREEK 28
Jakayla Spence scored 15 points and hauled in 15 rebounds as the Red Raiders downed the Comets in a division crossover meeting in Sandy Creek.
Anna Dening contributed 11 points and Alyvia Millard scored 10 points for Lowville (4-7, 3-6) against Sandy Creek. Spence also totaled four assists and seven steals.
GENERAL BROWN 54, CANTON 33
Kori Nichols scored 12 points to pace a balanced scoring effort as the Lions (11-1) topped the Golden Bears (4-6) in a nonleague game in Canton.
n In another game in Philadelphia, Syracuse Westhill held off Indian River 49-38, pulling away with an 18-7 third quarter. Indian River fell to 11-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 57, CLINTON 39
Tucker Rosbrook scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Lions rolled past the Warriors in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Kacy Lennox contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for General Brown (6-3).
Jameson Stockwell led Clinton (2-9) with 15 points.
WATERTOWN 59, WHITESBORO 41
Joel Davis led four Watertown scorers in double figures with 15 points as the Cyclones won a nonleague game against the Warriors in Watertown.
Patrick Duah added 13 points, Seth Charlton 12 and Jack Adams 11 for Watertown (5-6). Davis also pulled down 11 rebounds.
CHATEAUGAY 48, MADRID-WADDINGTON 42
Walker Martin scored 27 points, with 13 coming on free throws, to lead the Bulldogs (11-1, 7-0) past the Yellowjackets in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.
Jacob Morgan scored 15 points for Madrid-Waddington (9-2, 5-1).
