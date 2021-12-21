LOWVILLE — Brody Brown scored 21 points as Lowville crawled out of a 10-point, first-quarter deficit and posted a 59-41 victory over Watertown in a Frontier League crossover boys basketball game Tuesday.
Lowville (5-0) also gained 17 points from Dalton Myers and 13 from Elijah Engelhart as the Red Raiders went on a 16-4 third-quarter run en route to the win.
Patrick Duah led Watertown (2-3) in scoring with 16 points.
GENERAL BROWN 47, INDIAN RIVER 31
Tucker Rosbrook totaled 17 points and 16 rebounds to spark the Lions to a division crossover victory over the Warriors in Dexter.
Ryan Hiller chipped in with 13 points for General Brown (4-0), which built a 24-14 lead through the first half against Indian River (1-6, 0-5).
BEAVER RIVER 54, COPENHAGEN 40
Lucas Roes struck for 19 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as Beaver River pulled away from Copenhagen for the interdivision victory at Beaver Falls.
David Duell followed with 11 points and Kade Schneider 10 points for the Beavers (4-2). Derrick Zehr added 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor led Copenhagen (5-3, 3-3) with 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 65, LAFARGEVILLE 34
Dominick Sprague registered 13 points as the Panthers pulled away in the second quarter to beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division matchup in Belleville.
Chris Bond contributed 11 points for Belleville Henderson (7-2, 6-1).
Nathan Wyatt led all scorers with 17 points for LaFargeville (1-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 69, ALEXANDRIA 39
Brayden Wiley poured in 31 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Vikings downed the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game in Clayton.
Matt Caprara contributed 15 points and Peyton Lamon chipped in with 12 for Thousand Islands (4-4) against Alexandria (0-7, 0-6).
POTSDAM 51, COLTON-PIERREPONT 40
Ian VanWagner scored 25 points as Potsdam pulled away in the third quarter to gain the nonconference victory over Colton-Pierrepont in Colton.
Drago Jukic added 13 points for the Sandstoners (5-2), who outscored the Colts 20-11 in the third.
Noah Rousell and Mike Schwartfigure each scored 13 points for the Colts (2-5).
SALMON RIVER 39, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 28
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis scored a game-high 16 points as the Shamrocks won their first game of the season with a nonleague victory over the Panthers in Fort Covington.
Edward Jacobs provided nine points for Salmon River (1-4).
Lucas Snell collected 14 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (0-5).
CHATEAUGAY 55, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 36
Walker Martin and Ethan Cook each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs in their nonleague win over the Wildcats in Ellenburg Depot.
Jake Johnston finished with nine points and nine rebounds for Chateaugay (5-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMMACULATE HEART 57, WATERTOWN 37
Emeline Barton and Abby Bombard each scored 15 points to pace the Cavaliers past the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Immaculate Heart Central.
Emily Bombard contributed 10 points for IHC (4-3) against Watertown (1-7).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 51, ALEXANDRIA 31
Delaney Wiley connected for 21 points as Thousand Islands jumped out to an early lead for the crossover victory over Alexandria in Alexandria Bay.
Jenna Pavlot added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (6-0). Trisha Thompson grabbed five steals.
BOYS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 75, GOUVERNEUR 39
Gavin Lajoie swam to victory in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and appeared in the winning 200 free relay to highlight the Comets’ victory over the Wildcats in a Frontier League meet in Carthage.
Alexander Reinsburrow added a win in the 100 butterfly and appeared on the 200 free relay for the Comets (2-3). Leighton McNatt added a win in the 200 free.
Aiden Breckenridge captured the 50 and 500 freestyle for Gouverneur (0-4). He also appeared in the Wildcats’ winning 200 medley relay.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Alayna Blount racked up 11 service points, seven aces and six digs in the Comets 25-8, 25-19, 25-16 Frontier League “C” Division win over the Vikings (1-6, 1-4) in Sandy Creek.
Madddy Lamica notched six kills, five digs and four aces while Claire Dreibelbis logged seven kills and four digs for Sandy Creek (6-2, 5-2).
BEAVER RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 1
Emma Dicob posted 16 kills and 13 service points as the Beavers got a 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21 interdivision victory over the Cyclones in Beaver Falls.
Tina Boliver tallied 17 assists and 11 kills and Kennedy Becker netted eight digs for Beaver River (5-2).
Alana Mastin recorded 19 digs while Augusta Boomhower generated 11 digs and 10 assists for Watertown (3-5, 3-4).
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR 43, MALONE 15
Trayton Tupper won his match at 145 pounds in 31 seconds as the Wildcats beat the Huskies in a battle of NAC unbeatens at Malone.
Cyler Baer (118), Zoe Griffith (132), Hunter Mashaw (138) and Vandavian Way (172) each won via fall for Gouverneur (5-3, 2-0).
Landen LaVoie (218) and Brody Fountain (285) earned pinfall victories for Malone (2-1).
MASSENA 42, CANTON 18
Rocco Ferriero (152 pounds), Colden Hardy (160) and Xander Gordon (215) each won their matches by pin during Massena’s NAC victory over Canton in Massena. Massena improved to 2-0.
Noah Curry registered a pin at 110 for Canton (0-3).
