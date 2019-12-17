LOWVILLE — Twin brothers Aidan Macaulay and Gavin Macaulay each registered 17 points as Lowville beat General Brown 65-45 for a Frontier League “B” Division boys basketball victory Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s Section 3 Class B final.
Aidan Zehr added 12 points off of four 3-pointer for Lowville (3-1 overall, 2-0 league).
Tyler Fiske hit five 3-pointers for 15 to lead General Brown (3-2, 2-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 47, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36
Marshall Dorrity racked 15 points while Cory Millard posted a double-double of 10 points and 18 rebounds as the Falcons gained a crossover victory against the Panthers in Belleville.
Ian Anderson chipped in with 12 points for South Lewis (3-3, 2-2).
Kyle Moyer scored 13 points to pace Belleville Henderson (0-2).
LYME 67, THOUSAND ISLANDS 59
Isaiah Wilson scored 26 points and Kyle Gaumes contributed 20 points as the Indians (5-1, 4-0) downed the Vikings in a division crossover game in Clayton.
Tyler Wilson chipped in with 12 points for Lyme.
Joey Melfi totaled a game-high 30 points for Thousand Islands (4-2, 3-1) and Brayden Wiley scored 11.
COPENHAGEN 66, SANDY CREEK 59
Keegan Morrow scored a game-high 28 points as the Golden Knights topped the Comets in a “D” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Cody Powis chipped in with 11 points for Copenhagen (3-1) and Lucas Graves contributed 10 points.
Taylib Kimball scored 20 points to lead Sandy Creek (1-4, 1-3) and Mason Ennist finished with 15 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 70, LAFARGEVILLE 35
Nolan Baker poured in a game-high 28 points as the Patriots cruised past the Red Knights to win a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Ryan Martin contributed 18 points for Sackets Harbor (3-2, 2-2) and Tyler Green totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Mason Mendelson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Patriots.
Jarett Beach and Wyatt Parliament each scored 14 points to pace LaFargeville (0-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 73, SANDY CREEK 26
Raegan Dalrymple scored a game-high 21 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to pace the Golden Knights past the Comets in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Brooke Smykla scored 14 points for Copenhagen and Morgan Smith (10 rebounds) and Charli Carroll each contributed 11 points.
Catie Bodgett scored 12 points to lead Sandy Creek (3-3, 2-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36, SOUTH LEWIS 34
Jenna Canipe scored 14 points as the Panthers edged the Falcons in a Frontier League crossover game in Turin.
Eden Vaughn contributed nine points for Belleville Henderson (3-1).
Chloe Hunziker led all scorers with 20 points for South Lewis (0-4, 0-3).
CANTON 55, GOUVERNEUR 48
Catherine Chisolm delivered 20 points and Sarah Sieminski supplied 19 as Canton held off Gouverneur to stay unbeaten and hand the Wildcats their first league loss in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Gouverneur.
The Golden Bears (4-0, 3-0) led 25-11 at halftime before turning aside a second-half surge by the Wildcats (5-2, 3-1).
Laney Smith and Raelin Burns each scored nine points to lead Gouverneur.
MASSENA 54, SALMON RIVER 15
Laylah Bingham led all scorers with 11 points to pace the Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) past the Shamrocks (2-6, 0-4) in an NAC Central Division in Massena.
HARRISVILLE 48, MORRISTOWN 28
Harlie Moore scored 20 points and Torie Moore provided 17 points as Harrisville (4-1, 1-1) won a West Division game in Harrisville.
For Morristown (1-4, 0-20, Emma Showers and Rileigh Showers each led the way with eight points apiece.
CHATEAUGAY 36, COLTON-PIERREPONT 33
Chloe Champagne scored 10 points to back the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1) past the Colts in an NAC East Division game in Colton.
Jaeleigh Jacot totaled 10 points to pace the Colts (2-4, 1-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
WEST GENESEE 5, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Andrew Schneid scored four goals and assisted on another to pace the Wildcats (3-2, 2-0) to victory over the Cavaliers in a Section 3 Division I game in Watertown.
Goalie Gabe Vassallo made 26 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (3-2, 1-1).
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 41, BEAVER RIVER 40
Nick Rogers got a key pinfall victory in his match at 220 pounds as the Lions edged the Beavers in a Frontier League “B” Division match in Dexter.
Sheamus Devine (152) earned a win by fall and Chandler Moody (160) won by technical fall for General Brown (6-1, 1-1). Chester Grazier (132) and David O`Neil (132) took wins by decision for the Lions.
Seth Garrison (126), Connor Edick (145) and Chase Cardinal (170) each won by fall and Trevor Waugh (106) claimed a major decision for Beaver River (1-1).
INDIAN RIVER 54, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 33
Gabe Lynch scored a pin in 57 seconds in his match at 152 pounds as the Warriors beat the Spartans in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Philadelphia.
Alex Booth (126), Logan Patterson (132), Aiden Poe (160) and Hayden Matice (285) each picked up wins via fall for Indian River (8-0, 3-0).
Najuan Williams (113), Anthony Rasmussen (170), Marshall Coe (182), Tyler Mousaw (195) and Matthew Fox (220) each recorded pinfall wins for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-1).
CARTHAGE 60, SOUTH LEWIS 21
Collin Null won his match at 285 pounds by pin in 33 seconds as the Comets downed the Falcons in an interdivision meet at Turin.
Thomas Albright (182) and Kevin Lacomb (220) each won their respective matches by pin for Carthage (2-0), which also received six forfeits.
Aidan Highers (152), Owen Highers (160) and Branton Carpenter (170) each took wins by pin for South Lewis (3-3, 0-3). Carpenter picked up his 100th career win Saturday at the General Brown Duals.
WATERTOWN 48, COPENHAGEN 27
The host Cyclones (2-1) received all their points via forfeit as they defeated the Golden Knights in an interdivision match.
Duncan Zubrzycki (220) and Josh Freeman (285) each won by pin and Riley Dalrymple collected a decision victory for Copenhagen (0-4).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 94, LOWVILLE 66
Andrew Victoria and Xander Gaige each were four-time winners as the host Cyclones topped the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Victoria took first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Gaige won in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for Watertown (2-0).
Matthew Garrison won the 500 freestyle and Aidan Wolf placed first in the 100 backstroke for Lowville (4-1).
BEAVER RIVER 49, CARTHAGE 44
Ethan Moore and Cory Demo teamed up on a pair of winning relays and each won an individual event as the Beavers edged the Comets in an interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Moore and Demo were part of the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays for Beaver River (4-1, 3-1). Moore was first in the 100 backstroke while Demo won the 50 freestyle for the Beavers.
Jason Badalto won the 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle and participated in the winning 400 freestyle relay for Carthage (1-4, 1-3).
