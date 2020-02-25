LOWVILLE — Aidan Macauley logged 26 points and eight assists as the top-seeded Lowville boys basketball team downed No. 8 Cazenovia, 70-47, in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.
Chad Bach provided a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds and Gavin Macauley added 14 points for the Red Raiders (20-1 overall). Lowville is scheduled to play fifth-seeded Marcellus in a semifinal at 8:15 p,m, Saturday at SRC Arena.
GENERAL BROWN 56, CENTRAL VALLEY 52
Nate Heller scored 26 points to lead all scorers as the third-seeded Lions downed the 11th-seeded Thunder in a Class B quarterfinal in Dexter.
Tyler Fiske and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown contributed 11 points each for the Lions (18-4), who advance to face second-seeded Solvay in a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
General Brown sank 15 of 18 free-throw attempts, led by Heller, who made 10 of 13 attempts.
Connor Trevor scored 13 points to lead Central Valley Academy (12-10).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 73, BEAVER RIVER 61
Jaeden Beam scored 22 points to pace the third-seeded Indians past the sixth-seeded Beavers in a Class C quarterfinal in Newport.
Nathaniel Rath contributed 13 points for West Canada Valley (16-6) and Andrew Soron scored 11 points. Beaver River finishes its season at 15-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE CBA 69, INDIAN RIVER 42
Brooke Jarvis notched 20 points as the top-seeded Brothers defeated the No. 8 Warriors in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal in Syracuse.
Leana Heitmann added 17 points for Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (17-4).
LaKaiya Butcher led Indian River (11-11) with 17 points.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 50, THOUSAND ISLANDS 38
Caroline Tobin (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Reese Fellows (11 points, 14 rebounds) each posted double-doubles as the fourth-seeded Indians beat the No. 5 Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal at Newport.
Maggie Burdick added 10 points for West Canada Valley (17-5), which plays top-seeded Weedsport in a semifinal game.
Delaney Wiley scored 16 points to lead Thousand Islands (13-7).
HAMILTON 59, IMMACULATE HEART 35
Kyleigh Pearson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the second-seeded Emerald Knights topped the No. 10 Cavaliers in a Class D quarterfinal in Hamilton.
Lindsey Speer chipped in 12 points for Hamilton (20-1), which faces the winner of the Copenahgen/Madison game in a semifinal matchup.
Sam Malbouf scored 11 points for Immaculate Heart Central (11-10).
BROOKFIELD 59, SANDY CREEK 32
Jaelyn Vleer-Elliott and Lily Vleer-Elliott each scored 18 points to pace the top-seeded Bobcats past the eighth-seeded Comets in a Class D quarterfinal game in Brookfield.
Madilyne Kupris added 12 points for Brookfield (21-0) against Sandy Creek (13-8). Brookfield advances to face fourth-seeded Lyme in a semifinal at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at OCC.
INDOOR TRACK
SOUTH LEWIS SENDS FOUR TO STATES
Hannah Ielfield, Brynn Bernard, Lexi Bernard and Collin Stafford each qualified for next weekend’s state track meet at the Section 3 qualifier at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Ielfield took second in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:50.26 while Lexi Bernard got third in the 3,000 with a mark of 3:05.59. Brynn Bernard earned a spot in the 1,000 intersectional relay. Tazanna Molnar set a school record in the 55 hurdles with a 9.40 seconds.
Stafford turned in a time of 2:39.72 to qualify in the 1,000.
South Jefferson’s Elise Hill won the 55 wheelchair race and the wheelchair shot put event.
