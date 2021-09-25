WATERTOWN — The Lowville girls tennis team won four out of five divisions to win the Frontier League “B” Division tournament Saturday at Watertown High School.
Lowville’s Anna Exford took the second singles title with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 win over Beaver River’s Paige Roggie, while Rubi Zabielowicz won the third singles tournament with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Olivia Kirch of General Brown.
Annabella LaPuma and Morgan Nortz of Lowville grabbed the first doubles title with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over Immaculate Heart Central’s Raphaela Harrienger and Liesel Barkei.
The Red Raiders also earned the second doubles title thanks to Phoebe Jennings and Hannah Moshier winning 6-1, 7-5 over the Cavaliers’ Francesca Rotella and Julia Tontarski.
IHC finished second thanks to Samantha Booth, beating Lowville’s Jenna Freeman, 6-4, 6-0, for the first singles title.
BOYS SOCCER
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7, COPENHAGEN 0
Kyle Moyer scored two goals and assisted on two others to spark the unbeaten Panthers past the Golden Knights in “D” Division play in Copenhagen.
Teagan Costello tallied a pair of goals for Belleville Henderson and goalie Jeremy McGrath made one save against Copenhagen.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 1, SOUTH LEWIS 0 (OT)
Gage LaClair scored the deciding goal in overtime as the Vikings edged the Falcons in showdown for first place in the “C” Division in Turin.
Goalie Morgan Fox made eight saves for Thousand Islands (5-2, 4-3), which prevailed to take command of first place in the division.
ALEXANDRIA 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Erik Croll tallied a goal and an assist as the Purple Ghosts edged the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Jacob Johnston scored a goal for Alexandria (3-4) against Sackets Harbor (1-6, 1-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, CHATEAUGAY 0
Matthew Robinson scored all five goals for Madrid-Waddington in an East Division win over the Bulldogs (3-5, 3-3) in Chateaugay.
Jacob Morgan made eight saves for Madrid-Waddington (4-1).
GENERAL BROWN 4, SALMON RIVER 3
Eric Randall’s hat trick was the difference as the Lions (3-5-1) scored the final three goals of the game to knock off the Shamrocks in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Kade Cook, Evan Collette and Chase Lewis scored for Salmon River (5-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Karsyn Fields and Kori Nichols each notched a goal and an assist as the Lions beat the Warriors in a FL crossover game at Dexter.
Ainsley Fuller posted a goal and Geona Wood made 13 saves for General Brown (5-4, 4-4).
Breelynn Lalonde scored for Indian River (1-8, 1-6).
COPENHAGEN 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Samantha Stokely and Reagan Dalrymple each provided a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Madison Cheek and Aubree Smykla each chipped in goals for Copenhagen (5-4).
Bridget Watson made 10 saves for Alexandria (1-7, 1-6).
WATERTOWN 4, CANTON 0
Tatum Overton registered two goals and an assist as the Cyclones blanked the Golden Bears in a nonleague game at Canton.
Delaney Callahan tallied a goal and an assist for Watertown (8-0-1).
Breanna Rogers made five saves for Canton (4-3).
GOUVERNEUR 4, OFA 1
Raelin Burns and Kaitlyn Gibson each scored two goals and Tori Salisbury dished three assists and Gouverneur used superior finishing as the key to a win over OFA in a Central Division game at Gouverneur.
OFA’s goal was tallied by Ella O’Neill off a chip pass from Hannah Costello.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Hailee Blair and Grace Plumley each scored twice and assisted on a goal as the leaders of the Yellowjackets offense.
Hailey Marcellus set up Blair and Plumley for the first two goals of the game.
LISBON 10, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Freshmen Averie Farrand and Layla Rishe both scored their first varsity goals as Lisbon shut out the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Emily Jordan and Leah Warren combined for three and two goals and Ava Murphy opened the scoring. Grace Smith stopped three shots to post the shutout.
FOOTBALL
GOUVERNEUR 43, MALONE 6
Carter Baer scored two touchdowns and Holden Stowell threw for one and ran for one as the Wildcats (2-0) beat Malone (0-2) in an NAC game at Gouverneur.
Vinny Thomas also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Gouverneur.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 54, COOPERSTOWN 20
The Vikings (1-2) rolled to victory over the Hawkeyes (1-2) in a Section 3 eight-man game in Cooperstown.
SOUTH LEWIS 40, TUPPER LAKE 36
The Falcons (1-2) outlasted the Lumberjacks in an eight-man game in nonleague played Friday night in Tupper Lake.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN WINS HOME INVITATIONAL
Jasmine Ferguson and Julia Urf were reach two-time winners as the host Cyclones won the Watertown Invitational.
Ferguson won the 100-yard butterfly while Urf took first in the 100 backstroke for Watertown, which totaled 360 points to finish 63 points ahead of runner-up South Jefferson. The duo teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay for Watertown.
Emma Purvis collected three wins for the Spartans — in the 50 freestyle, 100 free and 200 free relay.
LOWVILLE TAKES OWN INVITATIONAL
Meredith Lovenduski earned four first-place finishes as the Red Raiders won the Lowville Invitational.
Lovenduski got wins in the 50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
Shelby Law took three events, including the 50 free and teaming with Lovenduski in the two relays.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SL’S STAFFORD FIRST IN UTICA
South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford was first overall finisher in the boys division at the E.J. Hermann Invitational at Thomas R. Proctor Park in Utica.
Stafford ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 53.1 second to beat out runner-up Bennett Melita of Section 2’s Fonda-Fultonville by 34 seconds. Falcons freshman Michael McGrath was 17th.
Indian River’s Jack Countryman placed 42nd.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BERNARDS FINISH IN TOP 5 AT UTICA
Sisters Lexi and Brynn Bernard placed third and fourth overall, respectively, in the E.J. Hermann Invitational at Thomas R. Proctor Park at Utica.
Lexi Bernard ran the 5K course in 19:52.6 to be the top small schools finisher, while Brynn Bernard clocked in 19:59.9. Falcons teammates Mallory Kraeger took ninth while Shelby Becraft placed 35th.
Beaver River’s Grace Davis was 13th and teammate Anna Roggie ended up 17th. The Beavers’ Ava Campeau got 20th and Adah Simpson was 37th.
