TURIN — Hannah Gyore logged 14 assists and 10 digs as the Lowville volleyball team beat South Lewis, 25-15, 12-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a battle of Frontier League division leaders Wednesday night.
Eliana Bonbrest provided 14 digs and four kills while Peyton Cole recorded six kills for the Red Raiders (8-1, 7-1).
The victory was the 399th in the career of longtime Lowville head coach Jim Rhodes. He has a chance to win number 400 at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Lowville.
Shaylagh Randall netted 23 kills and eight service points while Leah Greene totaled 26 digs and 11 service points for the Falcons (9-1, 6-1).
SANDY CREEK 3, WATERTOWN 1
The Comets (8-2) took the last two sets to beat the Cyclones, 26-24, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12, in an interdivision match at Sandy Creek.
Alana Mastin totaled 22 digs and Kate Ciscell notched 11 service points and nine kills for Watertown (3-6, 3-5).
WRESTLING
WATERTOWN 36, BEAVER RIVER 33
Jack Clough won his match at 189 pounds via pin as the Cyclones overcame a slow start to beat the Beavers in a Frontier League interdivision meet in Watertown.
Tayvon Johnson (145) also scored a pinfall victory for Watertown (4-6, 3-2).
Seth Garrison (132) and Andrew Chartrand (138) each won by pin for Beaver River (5-3, 1-2).
INDIAN RIVER 60, SOUTH LEWIS 12
Brady Lynch (145) and Davin Dewaine (285) each won by fall as the Warriors stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Falcons (1-8, 0-4) in Turin.
Alex Booth collected a technical fall in his match 138 for Indian River (10-0, 5-0).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 40, LOWVILLE 36
Four Spartans won their respective matches in under two minutes as they held off the Red Raiders in a “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Chase Waite (126), Carter Tamblin (145), Aaron Briones-Cooper (152) and Jack Mangan (160) racked up pins for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (2-3).
Patrick Grimsey (118), Landen Moshier (138), Camden Malbouf (172) and Sean Kelley (189) all won via fall for Lowville (0-4).
MASSENA 36, CANTON 35
Colden Hardy (145 pounds), Rocco Ferriero (152) and Nathan Rourke (215) won by pin as the Red Raiders (3-0) edged the Golden Bears in a Northern Athletic Conference meet in Canton.
Jack Joyce (160) and Noah Curry (110) picked up pins for Canton (1-4).
The Golden Bears added a 42-30 win over OFA (0-3) following the Massena matchup.
BOYS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 70, ALEXANDRIA 41
Tayte Deom supplied 21 points as the Golden Knights downed the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for Copenhagen (6-3, 4-3).
Liam Side registered 15 points for Alexandria (0-10, 0-9).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 61, LYME 39
Matt Caprara scored 16 points and Ryan Pavlot contributed 14 points as the Vikings (5-4) defeated the Indians (1-6) in a division crossover game in Chaumont.
CHATEAUGAY 64, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 25
Chateaugay connected on 18 3-point baskets in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division win over Brushton-Moira in Brushton.
Ethan Cook scored all 21 of his points on threes for the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0). Walker Martin hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Dustin Ryan scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Wyatt Preve led the Panthers (0-6, 0-2) with 11 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 57, SALMON RIVER 31
David White scored 15 points to lead the Demons (4-5) past the Shamrocks in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Jacob Spencer added 12 points for Hermon-DeKalb. Howi Francis led Salmon River (4-5) with 20 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 9, POTSDAM 2
Seth Lockwood scored three goals and assisted on another as the Huskies (3-2-1) beat the Sandstoners in an intradivision game in Malone.
Owen Burditt scored one goal and assisted on four others for Malone. Logan Spaulding, Kris Richards, Brock Spaulding, Dawson Miletich and Cameron Perras added goals.
Cooper Grant scored twice for Potsdam (3-8, 1-3).
SALMON RIVER 6, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Evan Collette led the Shamrocks (7-0, 5-0) with three goals in a Division II win over the Larries at Brasher Falls.
Kade Cook and Carter Johnson also scored for Salmon River.
Ashton Adams and Charlie Dow scored for the Larries (5-4, 4-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
CANTON 2, POTSDAM 0
Myrah Bullock stopped 19 shots to lead the Golden Bears past the Sandstoners (4-5-1, 1-2) in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Katherine Smith scored goals in the first and second period for Canton (3-3, 2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.