SANDY CREEK — Aidan Macaulay tossed a five-inning no-hitter in Lowville’s final regular-season baseball game, striking out 12, as the Red Raiders defeated the Sandy Creek Comets 12-1 in a Frontier League crossover meeting Saturday.
Macaulay, who walked one, hit a home run at the plate and drove in two runs. Max Makuch supplied two hits for Lowville (11-5 overall), including a triple.
Sandy Creek (2-15) scored a run in the second inning on two Lowville errors.
LYME 14-4, ALEXANDRIA 3-1
Matthew Kimball went 2-for-3 in the second game as the Indians wrapped up the “D” Division title as the top seed in the Section 3 tournament with a sweep of the Purple Ghosts in Chaumont.
Derrike Goutremout doubled in the opening game and picked up the save in the nightcap for Lyme (13-3).
Dylan Mattice plated a run for Alexandria in the second game for Alexandria (1-13).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Connor MacKay and Jackson Ludlow each totaled two hits and two RBIs as the Vikings ended the regular season with a crossover victory over the Patriots (2-15, 2-14) in Clayton.
Chase Vandermark added a pair of runs batted in for Thousand Islands (13-3).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 16, LOWVILLE 1 (6)
Scout Preston homered twice and drove in six runs and the Comets used a 10-run sixth inning to wrap up the regular season with a crossover win over the Red Raiders in Sandy Creek.
Lizzie Glazier earned the win and added two doubles as part of a three-hit effort for Sandy Creek (12-3, 11-3), which beat Lyme, 17-1, on Friday. Despite the loss, Lyme won its first divisional title since 1984.
Natalie Thomas collected a pair of hits for Lowville (1-12, 1-11).
GENERAL BROWN 19, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Ally Wargo homered and drove in four runs as the Lions wrapped up the regular season with a nonleague win over the Panthers in Belleville.
Ashlee Ward added a double and a home run for General Brown (11-4).
Kaydence Allen suppled two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (2-11).
HAMMOND 18, HARRISVILLE 3
Zoey Cunningham belted a grand slam as the Red Devils downed the Pirates in a North Athletic Conference West Division game at Hammond.
Avery Kenyon singled three times for Hammond (11-3, 10-2).
Torie Moore doubled for Harrisville (2-12, 2-10).
BOYS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, ROME FREE 6
Ethan Hopkins, Chandler Johnson and Austin Mesler tallied four goals as the Spartans ended the regular season with a nonleague victory over the Black Knights in Rome.
Tim Williams stopped 12 shots for South Jefferson (4-7).
Noah Hammon provided four goals and two assists for Rome Free Academy (7-6).
WATERTOWN 14, OSWEGO 2
Vince Lavarnway totaled three goals and three assists as the Cyclones finished the regular season with nonleague win over the Buccaneers (3-12) in Watertown.
Evan Richardson logged nine saves and Gabe Lajoie scored three goals for Watertown (12-4).
POTSDAM 11. PLATTSBURGH 7
Logan McCargar scored four goals as the Sandstoners beat the Hornets in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Plattsburgh.
Drew Talcott recorded a goal and five assists, while Tyler Berkman netted three goals and two assists for Potsdam (1-10, 1-9).
Kai Birtz notched three goals for Plattsburgh (1-9).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 8, IHC 5
Elizabeth Payne made 13 saves as the Warriors ended the regular season with a Frontier League win over the Cavaliers in Philadelphia.
Maddy Goodrich, Micheala Delles and Bella Davis each scored twice for Indian River (7-7, 3-7).
Abigail Bombard scored twice and Sarah Kamide totaled eight saves for Immaculate Heart Central (5-9, 3-7).
SALMON RIVER 25, MASSENA 9
Joryan Adams collected five goals and five assists as the Shamrocks downed the Red Raiders (12-4, 11-4) in a Northern Athletic Conference game at Fort Covington.
Kimmy Swamp registered 10 saves for Salmon River (12-0), which outscored Massena, 15-1, in the second half.
The Shamrocks and Red Raiders dedicated their game to all Indigenous women who are yet to be found or have been lost due to violence.
POTSDAM 7, PLATTSBURGH 6
Katelyn Davis registered 15 saves as the Sandstoners edged the Hornets in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Sophie Compeau scored twice for Potsdam (8-6, 8-4).
Sophia Brown was credited with 20 saves for Plattsburgh (3-9).
