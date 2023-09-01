Ludlow keys Vikings’ debut win

CLAYTON — Quarterback Jack Ludlow totaled six touchdowns as he threw for three scores and ran for three others — compiling 411 yards on his own — to propel Thousand Islands to a 66-34 victory over Tupper Lake on Friday night in an eight-man football nonleague game, which was also the season opener for both teams.

Ludlow completed 15 of 20 passes for 253 yards and also ran for 158 yards on 17 carries to pace the Vikings.

