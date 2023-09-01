CLAYTON — Quarterback Jack Ludlow totaled six touchdowns as he threw for three scores and ran for three others — compiling 411 yards on his own — to propel Thousand Islands to a 66-34 victory over Tupper Lake on Friday night in an eight-man football nonleague game, which was also the season opener for both teams.
Ludlow completed 15 of 20 passes for 253 yards and also ran for 158 yards on 17 carries to pace the Vikings.
Jack Ludlow scored three touchdowns of his own as he hauled in 127 yards on six catches for Thousand Islands.
Also for the Vikings running back Nolan Doxtater rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on five carries and also totaled 77 yards receiving on five catches.
Ray Peters and Ryan Calhoun each rushed for a score for Thousand Islands.
LOWVILLE 28, BEAVER RIVER 21
Quarterback Logan Watson threw three touchdown passes to spark the Red Raiders to victory over the Beavers in both a nonleague game and season opener for both teams in Lowville.
Watson, who completed seven of nine passes for 99 yards, threw two scoring passes to Devin Swiernik and one to Dominic Swiernik.
Running back Sean Kelly rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries to lead Lowville on the ground and Watson also ran for 41 yards on 14 carries.
Derrick Zehr passed for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Beaver River, including one score each to Kade Schneider and Josh Bush.
Schneider totaled 84 yards on five catches and Bush tallied 57 yards on seven catches for Beaver River, which reached Section 3’s Class D title game last season.
BOYS SOCCER
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, POTSDAM 0
Ryan Griffith and Avery Zenger both scored two goals to lead the Panthers to a win over the Sandstoners (1-1) in the championship game of the Jeffers Tournament.
Ray Voisine also scored for the Panthers (2-0) and Noah Phippen made three saves for the shutout.
MASSENA 9, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Sal Perretta scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders (1-1) past the Yellowjackets in the Jeffers Tournament consolation game.
Drew Smutz, Jack Jarrett, Camron Francis, Kellon Lincoln and Brennan Aldous all added goals.
Caleb Dusharm scored for Madrid-Waddington (0-2).
HEUVELTON 5, GOUVERNEUR 4
Reid Doyle scored three goals to send the Bulldogs (2-0) past the Wildcats in the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament.
Drew Blevins and Isaac Murdock also scored for Heuvelton.
Ashton Currier scored two goals for the Wildcats (0-2).
OFA 9, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Tyler Sovie and Syrus Gladle each scored four goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Flyers (0-2) in the other OFA Tournament game.
Braxton Kendall also scored for OFA (2-0) and Ian Rose made two saves for the shutout.
WATERTOWN 1, WEST GENESEE 1
Kyle Daly scored a goal in the 44th minute, with Marcus Cole assisting, as the Cyclones forged a draw with the Wildcats in a West Genesee tournament game played in Liverpool.
Goalie Devin Connell finished with seven saves for Watertown (0-0-1).
Logan Scott scored the tying goal in the 76th minute for West Genesee (0-0-1) and Pieyton Rosenthal made seven saves.
COPENHAGEN 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Logan Jordal scored a goal and assisted on another as the Golden Knights blanked the Falcons in the first round of the Copenhagen Tournament.
Aydan Sheitz make one save to record the shutout for Copenhagen, which will play General Brown in the title game at 1 p.m. today.
GENERAL BROWN 6, HARRISVILLE 0
Goalie Kael Hoselton made seven saves to record the shutout and Gabe Secreti generated one goal and three assists to propel the Lions past the Pirates on the opening day of the Copenhagen Tournament.
Nolan Ganter and Luke Dupee each contributed two goals and an assist for General Brown (1-0).
Nolan Sullivan was credited with 18 saves for Harrisville (0-1).
LOWVILLE 2, CAZENOVIA 0
Trey Smith and Peyton Matuszczak each scored a goal and assisted on each other’s goal as the Red Raiders blanked the Lakers in a nonleague game in Lowville.
Both goals came in the second half as Lowville (1-0) won its season opener.
Goalie Isaiah Spence made four saves to record the shutout for the Red Raiders and Jack Casey finished with three saves for Cazenovia (0-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 3, CENTRAL SQUARE 2
Delaney Callahan, Adriana Arthur and Alexandra Macutek each scored a goal as the Cyclones edged the Redhawks in the first round of the Cyclone Fall Classic at Watertown.
Watertown (1-0) advanced to play Indian River’s title game at 1 p.m.
INDIAN RIVER 3, WAYNE 2
Meghan Jones scored a goal and assisted on another to spark the Warriors past the Eagles in the first round of the Cyclone Fall Classic.
Jones scored the deciding goal in the second half for Indian River (1-0), with Mackenzie Adams assisting, and goalie Maleri Streiff made seven saves to record the win.
COPENHAGEN 8, SANDY CREEK 1
Samantha Stokely generated three goals and an assist and Madison Cheek scored a pair of goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Comets on the first day of the Copenhagen Tournament.
Brielle TenEyck and Halle Miller each contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (1-0).
GENERAL BROWN 4, ORISKANY 0
McKenna Lee scored a pair of goals as the Lions blanked the Redskins on the opening day of the Copenhagen Tournament.
Natalynn Schmitte recorded a pair of assists for General Brown (1-0).
BEAVER RIVER 7, UTICA PROCTOR 0
Kennedy Becker totaled a goal and three assists and Jonise Zehr scored three goals as the Beavers won their season opener with a victory over the Raiders in Utica.
Jasmine Martin chipped in with a goal and an assist for Beaver River.
ALEXANDRIA 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Ciara Dawley and Abby Edgar scored a goal each as the Purple Ghosts opened their season by edging the Flyers in a nonleague game in Norwood.
Goalie Callie Dishon made six saves in the first half and Sierra Fasshauer recorded three saves of her own for Alexandria.
Jade Ling was credited with 19 saves for Norwood-Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.