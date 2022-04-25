COPENHAGEN — Mike Flyzik, Dominick Sanford and Derrike Goutremout combined for a third straight no-hitter as the Lyme baseball team blanked Copenhagen, 10-0, in five innings for a Frontier League “D” Division win Monday.
Evan Froelich went 2-for-2 with a triple and Alex Radley added a hit and an RBI for the Indians (4-1).
The Golden Knights fell to 3-4.
LOWVILLE 10, GENERAL BROWN 0 (6)
Elijah Engelhart struck out six to get his first career no-hitter as the Red Raiders shut out the Lions (0-5) in a FL “B” Division in Lowville.
Brody Brown went 2-for-2 with four runs scored for Lowville (4-3, 4-2).
WATERTOWN 14, INDIAN RIVER 4
Garrett Hudon doubled three times as the host Cyclones beat the Warriors in a FL “A” Division game at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
PJ Fadel accumulated three hits for Watertown (3-2, 3-1). Logan Timmons socked three hits, including a triple, for Indian River (1-5).
BEAVER RIVER 11, ALEXANDRIA 0 (5)
Brayden Campeau finished a home run short of the cycle as the Beavers blanked the Purple Ghosts in FL “C” Division play at Beaver Falls.
Jake Bolliver went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Beaver River (7-0).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, CARTHAGE 0
Kaleb Peters drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single as the Spartans edged the Comets in a FL crossover game in Carthage.
Nolan Widrick earned the win, pitching five innings and striking out seven for South Jefferson (6-0). Aaron Luther hurled a complete-game four-hitter for Carthage (4-4, 3-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 7, SOUTH LEWIS 5
Tyler Green tripled and struck out 12 on the mound as the Patriots beat the Falcons in a FL crossover game at Sackets Harbor.
Gabe Gondek supplied two RBIs for Sackets Harbor (4-3).
Cody Spann plated a pair of runs for South Lewis (3-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 10, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)
Dominick Sprague singled three times as the Panthers blanked the Red Knights (0-5) in a FL “D” Division game at Belleville.
Teagan Costello recorded two hits for Belleville Henderson (3-1).
n In Northern Athletic Conference action, Edwards-Knox beat Harrisville, 8-5, and Madrid-Waddington defeated Brushton-Moira, 19-12.
Softball
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7
Delaney Wiley struck out a school-record 20 batters as the Vikings held off the Panthers (1-5) for a FL crossover victory at Clayton.
Wiley also finished a home run short of the cycle while Marena Grenier doubled and drove in a run for Thousand Islands (5-0).
CARTHAGE 14, GENERAL BROWN 6
Layla Craig was a home run short of the cycle and plated four runs as the Comets used a seven-run second inning to beat the Lions in Glen Park.
Grayce Ulrich added three singles and three RBIs for Carthage (2-2). Kori Nichols singled twice for General Brown (1-5).
LOWVILLE 7, INDIAN RIVER 3
Grace Myers and Jakayla Spence each supplied two RBIs as the Red Raiders beat the Warriors in a FL crossover game at Lowville.
Anna Dening struck out eight in a complete game for Lowville (2-3). McKenna House totaled two hits for Indian River (3-1, 3-0).
SANDY CREEK 19, COPENHAGEN 1
Madison Darling went 4-for-4 with a home run and a triple as the Comets downed the Golden Knights (1-5) in a FL crossover matchup at Copenhagen.
Scout Preston doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Sandy Creek (2-0).
South Lewis 9, Alexandria 1
Shaylagh Randall and Megan Klossner combined on a four-hitter and Randall added an RBI triple to fuel the Falcons (4-0) to a FL crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts at Turin.
Elia Hill contributed two hits and two runs for South Lewis. Bridget Watson socked two hits for Alexandria.
SACKETS HARBOR 7, BEAVER RIVER 6
Logan Romeo smashed a two-run double as part of a five-run seventh as the Patriots rallied past the Beavers for a FL crossover victory in Beaver Falls.
Lauren Sholett tied the game with a single for Sackets Harbor (3-2, 3-1). Katelyn Adams clubbed a two-run homer for Beaver River (1-5, 0-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 21, SALMON RIVER 5
Madison Weaver went 3-for-3 as the Flyers beat the Shamrocks (0-4, 0-3) in an NAC nonleague game at Norwood.
Kerisa Burns added a pair of hits for Norwood-Norfolk (2-1, 1-1).
n In other NAC games, Brushton-Moira beat Madrid-Waddington, 5-1, and St. Regis Falls outslugged Parishville-Hopkinton, 15-12.
Girls lacrosse
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, IHC 3
Julia Garvin racked four goals and five assists as the Spartans topped the Cavaliers in a FL game at Adams.
Macy Shultz and Maddie Barney each tallied four goals and two assists for South Jefferson (6-1, 5-0). Hannah Netto netted a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (1-5, 1-4).
INDIAN RIVER 17, NEW HARTFORD 7
Ravan Marsell racked up six goals as the Warriors defeated the Spartans in a nonleague game at New Hartford.
Maddy Goodrich added four goals and four assists for Indian River (5-2). Ilana McCarthy paced New Hartford (3-2).
SALMON RIVER 15, OFA 3
Tallis Tarbell put up five goals as the Shamrocks beat the Blue Devils (0-3) in an NAC game at Fort Covington.
Ariyah LaFrance chipped in a pair of goals for Salmon River (3-0).
BOYs lacrosse
WATERTOWN 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Jack Clough netted four goals and two assists as the host Cyclones downed the Vikings in FL play.
Mick O’Donnell chipped in two goals and two assists for Watertown (6-1, 5-0). Morgan Fox totaled a goal and an assist for Thousand Islands (2-7, 1-5).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER SWEEPS AGAIN
Timothy Hardy was a four-time winner as Indian River topped South Lewis and Sandy Creek in a FL three-way meet at Philadelphia.
Hardy was a winner in the 400-meter relay, 1,600 relay, long jump and triple jump for the Warriors (4-0), who beat the Falcons, 107-33, and the Comets, 118-0.
Mitchell Domagala won the pole vault and Michael McGrath took the 3,200 for South Lewis (1-1).
