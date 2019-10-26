BELLEVILLE — Graham Rowland totaled a goal, an assist and scored the winning penalty kick as the seventh-seeded Lyme boys soccer team upset No. 2 Belleville Henderson, 2-2, and won 3-0 on penalty kicks, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal Friday afternoon.
Trevor Weston added a goal and Kyle Gaumes made 21 saves for the Indians (13-4) and stopped all three penalty kicks by the Panthers (17-1).
“Kyle was utterly amazing in net and our defense came up huge,” Lyme head coach Rob Goutremout said. Lyme will play third-seeded Poland in a semifinal game 7:30 p.m. at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Brandon Bast totaled both goals for Belleville Henderson.
SOUTH LEWIS 1, SAUQUOIT VALLEY 0
Matt Skroupa’s 73rd minute-goal helped the top-seeded Falcons overcome the No. 8 Indians in a Class C quarterfinal at Turin.
Cory Millard stopped 12 shots for South Lewis (15-2), which plays No. 4 Westmoreland in a semifinal Wednesday at V-V-S.
Josh Ward made five saves for Sauquoit Valley (11-5-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 2, REMSEN 0
Brooke Smykla supplied both goals as the third-seeded Golden Knights blanked the No. 6 Rams in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen.
Olivia Buckley collected eight saves for Copenhagen (16-0-2), which plays No. 2 Fabius-Pompey at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chittenango.
Hailey Jewett turned away eight shots for Remsen (11-6-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Massena swept past Tupper Lake in three sets in an Northern Athletic Conference match.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gouverneur defeated Potsdam, 94-73, in NAC action.
