BELLEVILLE — Callie LaFontaine went 3-for-5 and scored four times and the Lyme softball team beat Belleville Henderson, 8-7, in eight innings in a Frontier League “D” Division game on Tuesday.
Karyssa Parker and Kaitlyn Weston each posted a pair of hits for the Indians (2-0 overall).
Neva Bettinger went 3-for-4 for the Panthers (1-1).
CARTHAGE 18, LOWVILLE 7
Kiannah Ward doubled twice, stole six bases and logged three RBIs as the Comets opened the season with a crossover victory over the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Shantel Cox tripled and drove in four runs for Carthage (1-0), which turned a triple play in first inning.
Jakayla Spence clubbed a home run and accumulated two RBIs for Lowville (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, GENERAL BROWN 4
Emma Schaefer pitched four innings and drove in three runs with a double and a triple as the Spartans picked up a key “B” Division win over the Lions in Glen Park.
Colleen Davis also doubled, tripled and plated two runs for South Jefferson (2-1, 1-0).
Kori Nichols went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for General Brown (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 20, BEAVER RIVER 11
Shaylagh Randall homered, doubled and pushed across five runs as the Falcons opened the campaign with a “C” Division win at Turin.
Madison Rhubart also drove in five runs and tripled for South Lewis (1-0).
Katelyn Adams doubled and tripled as part of a four-hit effort for Beaver River (0-2).
CANTON 6-3, HEUVELTON 5-2
Lucy DeCoteau drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning in game one and went 3-for-3 in game two to help lead Canton to 6-5 and 3-2 wins over Heuvelton in a nonconference opening doubleheader for each team.
DeCoteau singled with two outs to drive in her sister Cate with the winning run and finished 2-for-4 in game one.
Cate DeCoteau finished with three hits, including a home run, and Katie Metcalf went 3-for-4.
Ava Hoy allowed just three hits in game two for Canton and struck out 13.
Carley Simmons lined three hits for the Bulldogs in game one with Mikayla Ritchie adding two.
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 17, GENERAL BROWN 8
Alex Matucek and Delaney Callahan each supplied five goals and an assist as the Cyclones topped the Lions in a Frontier League matchup in Dexter.
Tatum Overton scored three goals and Ava Virga collected 14 saves for Watertown (2-1, 2-0).
Alivia Cross tallied three goals for General Brown (1-1, 1-0).
INDIAN RIVER 16, IHC 7
Maddy Goodrich and Michaela Delles each scored five goals as the Warriors used a fast start to beat the Cavaliers in Frontier League play at Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell totaled three goals and won 16 draw controls for Indian River (2-1, 1-1).
Abby Bombard netted three goals for Immaculate Heart Central (0-3, 0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 24, CARTHAGE 3
Savannah Hodges racked up six goals and the Spartans defeated the Comets in a Frontier League game at Carthage.
Julia Garvin posted five goals for South Jefferson (2-1, 2-0).
Bella Perrigo, Madilin Santamour and McKayla Gibeau each scored for Carthage (0-3. 0-1).
HEUVELTON 15, OFA 7
Raya McGaw scored five goals for Heuvelton in an Northern Athletic Conference-opening win over OFA in Ogdensburg.
Saige Blevins and Ashleigh Calton both scored three goals for Heuvelton.
Abby Guasconi led OFA with four goals.
POTSDAM 11, SARA-PLACID 6
Keegan McGaheran supplied four goals and one assist to lead Potsdam past Sara-Placid in the NAC opener for both teams in Potsdam.
Emma Fields added three goals and three assists for the Sandstoners.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
Kyan Combs totaled three goals and three assists for the Cyclones in a Frontier League interdivision win over the Spartans in Adams.
Jack Clough scored three goals and Patrick Duah made 14 saves for Watertown (2-0).
Cobin O’Brien provided three goals for South Jefferson (1-2).
CARTHAGE 15, LOWVILLE 1
Peyton Pierce notched five goals as the Comets topped the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivision game at Carthage.
Carter Kempney and Grant Dicob each recorded three goals, while Noah Odett handed out four assists for Carthage (2-1).
Dylan Barber stopped 10 shots for Lowville (1-2, 0-2).
GENERAL BROWN 14, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Julian St. Croix generated four goals as the Lions surged past the Vikings (1-3, 0-2) in a “B” Division game at Clayton.
Gabe Malcolm distributed five assists, while Sheamus Devine and Ethan McConnell each chipped in three goals for General Brown (3-0, 2-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 7, OFA 4
Three goals from Jayden Ashley sent the Larries (2-1, 1-0) past the Blue Devils in an NAC game in Brasher Falls.
Charlie Dow scored twice for the Larries and Drew Costello led OFA with two goals.
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 6, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Jonah Shearer struck out 12 as the Beavers blanked the Panthers (0-1) in a Frontier League crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Brayden Campeau slugged a two-run home run in the second inning for Beaver River (2-0).
LOWVILLE 13, SANDY CREEK 5
Max Makuch socked a two-run home run as the Red Raiders overcame a shaky start for a crossover victory at Lowville.
Brendan Hamburg added a pair of RBIs for Lowville (1-1).
Wyatt Hilton belted a grand slam for Sandy Creek (0-1).
HEUVELTON 11, HERMON-DEKALB 5
Adam Calton, Tristan Young and Nate Mashaw all produced two hits as the Bulldogs beat the Demons in the NAC West Division opener for each team in Heuvelton.
Andrew Matthews went 3-for-3 for the Demons.
BEEKMANTOWN 12, SALMON RIVER 1
Luke Miller picked up the only hit for the Shamrocks in a nonleague opening loss at Section 7’s Beekmantown.
