CAMDEN — Kane Lynch and Dylan Riley each rushed for a pair of touchdowns to spark Indian River’s football team to a 56-24 triumph over Camden on Thursday night in a Class B division crossover game.
Lynch ran for scores of one and 21 yards in the first and second quarters, respectively, for the Warriors (3-0).
Riley rushed for a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter as Indian River scored 34 unanswered points in the period to build a 42-3 halftime lead. Riley added a five-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Also for the Warriors, Derek Jones ran for an 11-yard touchdown, Azhari Berroa-Prenza scored on a five-yard scoring run, and quarterback Riley Alexander rushed for an 6-yard touchdown.
Brian Gonzalez threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to pace the Blue Devils (1-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 2, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Madison Timmons scored the go-ahead and deciding goal in the 32nd minute, with Meghan Jones assisting, as the Warriors edged the Cavaliers to win a Frontier League “A” Division game in Watertown.
Michaela Delles tallied a goal, also with Jones assisting, and goalie Maleri Streiff made eight saves to record the win for Indian River (4-1-2, 3-1-1).
Gabriella Burroughs was credited with 22 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (2-1-1, 0-1-1).
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Stephanie Beyer, Alyssa Millard and Taci Smith each tallied a goal as the Red Raiders blanked the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Jenna Lawlee made 14 saves for South Jefferson (0-4) against Lowville (4-0).
GENERAL BROWN 2, CARTHAGE 0
Madelyn Ferris scored the go-ahead goal in the first half and Kendyl Sanford followed with a tally after halftime to propel the Lions past the Comets in an interdivisional game in Carthage.
Goalie Geona Wood only had to make a pair of saves to record the win for General Brown (4-2-1, 2-2-1).
Elizbeth Phillips finished with five saves for Carthage (1-4, 0-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, ALEXANDRIA 1
Peyton Britton scored a pair of goals to spark the Patriots past the Purple Ghosts to win a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Emily Curley added a goal and goalie Lily Green made seven saves to record the win for Sackets Harbor against Alexandria.
COPENHAGEN 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Mollie Babcock and Samantha Stokely each scored two goals as the Golden Knights blanked the Vikings in a division crossover game in Clayton.
Mackenzie Lee added a goal for Copenhagen (4-1, 4-0) against Thousand Islands (0-5-1, 0-5).
BEAVER RIVER 1, LYME 0
Jasmine Martin tallied the game’s lone goal in the first half as the Beavers blanked the Lakers in a division crossover encounter in Beaver Falls.
Goalie Kennady Scott finished with 12 saves for Lyme (1-3, 1-1) against Beaver River (5-0, 4-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Kennady Billman scored a pair of goals as the Panthers edged the Falcons in a division crossover game in Turin.
Goalie Eily Vaughn made 15 saves to secure the win for Belleville Henderson (4-0) against South Lewis (1-3-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 2, SANDY CREEK 0
Margie Barton and Elyza Smith each scored unassisted goals in the first half as LaFargeville prevailed over Sandy Creek in an interdivision game at Sandy Creek.
Krysta Tehoke saved 10 shots in goal in the shutout for the Red Knights (2-2).
LISBON 6, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Five different players scored the first five goals as the Golden Knights (5-0, 3-0) defeated the Demons (3-1, 2-1) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game.
HEUVELTON 5, HAMMOND 2
Katie Cunningham tallied four goals and Rylin McAllister dished out three assists as the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1) defeated the Red Devils (2-3, 1-1) in an NAC West Division game.
HARRISVILLE 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
The Pirates posted a second straight victory as Stephenson stopped 10 shots to record the shutout as the Pirates (4-1, 2-0) blanked the Cougars (2-3, 0-3) in an NAC West Division game.
Also in NAC play, Massena defeated Malone, 3-1.
In NAC boys soccer, Chateaugay defeated St. Regis Falls, 3-0; Madrid-Waddington edged Brushton-Moira, 2-1; Colton-Pierrepont blanked St. Lawrence Central, 2-0; and Ogdensburg Free Academy topped Salmon River, 3-0.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 95, THOUSAND ISLANDS 79
Eliza Nicol swam to victory in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Spartans claimed the interdivision meet in Adams.
Savannah Hodges won the 100 freestyle and appeared on two winning relays for the Spartans (1-1). Catherine Eaton also swam on two victorious relays. Katelynn Roach won the 200 individual medley and appeared on a relay.
Emily Clark (500 free) and Emily Durr (100 back) won an individual event and swam on the Vikings’ winning 400 free relay.
BEAVER RIVER 92, INDIAN RIVER 83
Beaver River’s victory in the 400 freestyle relay finished off a late comeback as the Beavers won the interdivision meet in Philadelphia.
Sarah Herzig, Orianna Reape, Ava Pelo and Jayden Turk combined to claim the relay win. Pelo’s win in the 100 backstroke and Aubrie Monnat’s victory in the 100 breaststroke helped spark the comeback. Herzig also won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for Beaver River (2-2).
Victoria Noone won the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam on two winning relays for Indian River (1-2). Lola Eggleston also appeared on two winning relays and won the 500 free. Allison Broadbent won the 1-meter dive and swam on a winning relay.
WATERTOWN 102, SOUTH LEWIS 55
Mallory Peters recorded the top time in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and appeared on two relays that recorded the best times in an interdivision win for the Cyclones in Watertown.
Molly Dickinson appeared on all three relays with the best time for WHS and also recorded the top times in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Jasmine Ferguson also appeared on all three relays and won the 100 butterfly. Olivia Urf captured the 200 individual medley and swam on a winning relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.