MADRID — Trent Lashua and Kyle Stoner both scored 18 points to lead the Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team to a 78-59 victory over Heuvelton in the championship game of the John Dinneen Tournament on Wednesday.
Brennan Harmer added 17 points for Madrid-Waddington (2-0 overall).
Braeden Free led Heuvelton (1-1) with 23 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 58, COLTON-PIERREPONT 43
Joe Hart tallied 23 points to lead the Cougars (1-1) past the Colts in the consolation game of the Dinneen Tournament.
Tyler Scott added 18 points for Edwards-Knox.
Matt Duvall scored 15 points and Harlee Besio added 10 for the Colts (0-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 81, POTSDAM 49
Jaydian Carrow scored 30 points and grabbed 22 rebounds as Hermon-DeKalb defeated the Sandstoners in the nonleague opener for both teams in Potsdam.
Zach Denesha scored 11 points and Aric Bogart added 10 for the Demons. Aiden Stickles led Potsdam with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 3, SKANEATELES 0
Carli Cartier made 25 saves as the Shamrocks (2-0) won a nonleague road game at Skaneateles.
Hannah Johnson, Makhia Snyder and Emma Ransom scored for Salmon River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.