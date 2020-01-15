CANTON — Daniel Mahoney scored two goals in the third period to snap a tie game and lead the Canton boys hockey team to a 4-2 victory over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game Wednesday.
Parker Hunt and Rhett Palmer also scored for the Golden Bears (3-8 overall, 3-0 division).
Brendan Phippen and Jarrett St. Hilaire scored for the Larries (4-8, 3-5).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Thomas Cafarella stopped 22 shots to lead the Flyers past the Shamrocks (4-5, 2-3) in a Division II game in Norfolk.
Ryley Ashley and Jayden Grant scored goals for Norwood-Norfolk (7-3, 5-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 2, MALONE 0
Sierra Norton-Glen made 10 saves as Salmon River defeated Malone in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Olivia Moulton and Karli St. Ann scored for the Shamrocks (14-0-2) and Gina Norcross made 54 saves for Malone (4-9).
MASSENA 4, SARA-PLACID 2
Meg Wilmshurst and Brooke Terry each scored one goal and assisted on another as Massena defeated Sara-Placid in a nonleague game in Massena.
Hannah Chilton and Lindsey Ladue also scored for Massena (10-7).
POTSDAM 6, CANTON 2
Kenney Emerson led the Sandstoners with three goals in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Karley Green scored twice and Sophie Compeau also scored for Potsdam (13-5, 5-1).
Katie Forbare and Catherine Decoteau scored for Canton (1-11-1, 0-5-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 43, INDIAN RIVER 37
De’Shaun Thorigal Brown and Cory Smith each scored 11 points to lead General Brown past Indian River in a Frontier League crossover match in Philadelphia.
Nate Heller recorded 11 rebounds for the Lions (9-2, 4-1) to go along with his nine points.
Indian River (5-4, 3-3) received 13 points from Sammy Angelo.
CARTHAGE 55, SOUTH JEFFERSON 39
Elijah Whitfield scored 16 points and Zion Tevaga supplied 15 as Carthage controlled South Jefferson in a crossover game in Adams.
Jacere Roney added 11 points for the Comets (4-6, 2-3).
Josh Maguire led South Jefferson (1-7, 1-4) in scoring with eight points.
BEAVER RIVER 83, SACKETS HARBOR 50
Lincoln Becker and Sam Bush contributed 16 points a piece in Beaver River’s Frontier League crossover win against Sackets Harbor in Beaver Falls.
Bush also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (8-4, 6-3) and Noah Zehr scored 14 points.
Ryan Martin led the scoring for Sackets Harbor (6-5, 5-5) with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARTHAGE 27, IMMACULATE HEART 25
Kiannah Ward’s nine points helped guide Carthage to its first win of the year with a victory over the Cavaliers in a Frontier League crossover match in Watertown.
Patricia Vanlue and Brooklynne Perrigo each had five points for the Comets (1-10, 1-5).
Julia Netto led Immaculate Heart Central (4-4, 2-4) in scoring with seven points.
CANTON 63, ST. LAWRENCE 49
Katie Chisholm led the Golden Bears (12-1, 9-0) with 16 points in a Central Division victory in Brasher Falls.
Maddie Hoy added 14 points for Canton.
Maggie Yandoh led the Larries (5-8, 3-6) with 19 points and Mackenzie Moreau added 14.
MASSENA 58, POTSDAM 37
Tori Jacobs tallied 16 points to lead Massena past the Potsdam in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Novaleigh LeGrow scored 11 points and Tsiakoseriio David added 10 for Massena (7-5, 6-3).
Julia Basford led the Sandstoners (1-9, 0-8) with 19 points.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 51, LOWVILLE 34
Fombo Azah pinned Keegan Crenshaw in one minute and 27 seconds in the 182 pound weight class to secure his 100th career victory. The Comets also defeated the Red Raiders in a Frontier League crossover match in Carthage.
The Comets (4-1, 4-1) won nine of the events including Hunter Sanders win over Merric Laribee in the 160-pound weight class and Frank Downing’s win over Nick Houppert in the 113 pound weight class.
For Lowville (1-11, 1-4), Isaac Lyndaker pinned Kevin Lacomb in four minutes and 34 seconds in the 195 pound weight class.
INDIAN RIVER 66, COPENHAGEN 19
Ethen Garrison pinned Dylan Petrie in 3:41 at 132 pounds for Indian River’s lone non-forfeit victory in a crossover match at Copenhagen. Indian River (12-0, 7-0) won 10 other matches by forfeit.
Duncan Zubrzycki (220) and Josh Freeman (285) each won by pin for Copenhagen. Riley Dalrymple won by decision at 113 for the Golden Knights.
GENERAL BROWN 54, COPENHAGEN 26
All of General Brown’s points came via forfeit wins as the Lions defeated the Golden Knights in a “B” Division match in Copenhagen. General Brown won nine matches by forfeit.
Riley Dalrymple recorded a victory by pin at 120 pounds for Copenhagen (0-7). Chase Nevills won by technical fall at 99 for the Golden Knights and Dylan Petrie prevailed by decision at 132.
GOUVERNEUR WINS TEAM TITLE
Chance Manson and Mitchell Shippee won by pins in both matches as Gouverneur claimed the Section 10 team title with a 59-21 win over Canton in the championship match and a 64-18 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in the semifinals in Malone. Canton beat Malone 51-33 in the other semifinal.
The Wildcats advance to the state Dual Meet Championship event at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College on Feb. 1.
Manson picked up a pin in the 126-pound division in the semifinal and then won by pin in the 132-pound division in the championship match. Shippee wrestled at 160 pounds in both matches.
Rick Nichols (152) won by pin in the semifinal and Archie Green (220) won by a pin for OFA.
The Wildcats tallied eight pins in the championship match including Zoe Griffith (106), Vandavian Way (138), Carter Baer (152), Tyler Tupper (182), Jacob Shippee (195) and Hunter Mashaw (99). Cohl McIntosh (220) won by pin for Canton.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, CAMDEN 0
Sarah Balcom had 17 kills for the Comets in their nonleague sweep of Camden 20-9, 25-13 and 25-20 in Camden.
Deanna Hathaway had seven kills, 10 digs and six aces while Lizzy Glazier had six kills, four aces and four blocks for Sandy Creek (10-3, 6-3).
