CANTON — Daniel Mahoney scored four goals and assisted on three more to lead the Canton boys lacrosse team to a 12-1 victory over third-seeded St. Lawrence Central in a Section 10 Class C/D semifinal Monday.
The No. 2 Golden Bears (12-2 overall) will play either top-seeded Salmon River or No. 4 Massena in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Massena. Those teams play at 7 p.m. today at Massena.
The Salmon River-Massena game was postponed from Monday after rain and thunderstorms hit the area as the teams started warming up for the contest.
Aiden Hoose scored three goals for Canton against St. Lawrence and Colin Taylor added two goals and two assists. Hayden Todd made nine saves.
Jayden Ashley scored for the Larries (8-6).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 11, MASSENA 6
Etta Coburn led the No. 2 Golden Bears (13-3) with three goals and two assists in a win over the No. 3 Red Raiders in a Section 10 semifinal in Canton.
Canton will play either top-seeded Salmon River or No. 4 Potsdam in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Massena.
Salmon River hosts Potsdam in a semifinal today at 5 p.m. in a game that was originally scheduled for Monday before thunderstorms forced postponement.
Hannah Reed also scored three goals for Canton and Camryn Sipher added two goals.
Arianna Thompson led Massena (12-5) with three goals.
