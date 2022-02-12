CANTON — Malone extended its banner season with a 2-1 victory over Section 10 champion Potsdam in the semifinals of the state regional championship girls hockey tournament Saturday at SUNY Canton.
The Huskies, which won their first sectional title this season, jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the second period en route to the victory.
“That was our best defensive performance of the year as a team,” said Huskies coach Scott Marlow. “We knew we had to pay special attention to a couple of their players and our team stuck to the game plan the way they’ve done all year. We’ve had a great season so far. These girls deserved this.”
Juniors Olivia Cook and Vail St. Hiliare combined to provide all the offense that Malone would need. Cook, a Chateaugay Central student, opened the scoring just 3:30 into the game when she one-timed a pass from behind the net by St. Hilaire. Cook then doubled the lead just 2:48 into the second period after taking a breakout pass from St. Hilaire.
“We had a couple of situations where we let our goalie down and backed away from the Cook girl at the wrong time, but we battled back and played a solid third period,” said Potsdam coach Joe Stark. “They just made it tough to score.”
Potsdam (11-6-3) cut the Malone lead to 2-1 with 3:10 left in the second on a shot by Kennedy Emerson off a pass by Jessika Bullock.
Gina Norcross made 21 saves for the Huskies, who are in their fourth year as a program.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, CLARENCE 2
Evan Collette scored two goals as Salmon River beat Clarence in the championship game of the Salmon River Tournament in Fort Covington.
Carter Johnson and Luke Miller also scored for Salmon River (14-2-1).
McQuaid Jesuit beat Norwood-Norfolk 7-0 in the consolation game.
CANTON 4, TUPPER LAKE 3
Josh Aldous, Garrit Palmer, Scotty Ahlfeld and Brandon O’Shea scored for Canton (9-8, 5-4) in a intradivision win in Tupper Lake.
Griffin Shaheen supplied two goals and one assist for Tupper Lake (2-15-1, 1-11).
WRESTLING
12 reach State tourney
Four Indian River wrestlers won places in the Division I state tournament at the Section 3 state qualifiers at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Tommah Gummow (110 pounds), Alex Booth (132), Manny Gonzales (138) and Gabe Lynch (152) won their respective weight classes. Carthage wrestlers Shay Sinitiere (118) and Brogan Fielding (132) also booked spots at states, as did Jack Clough (160) and Cain Roberts (189).
In Division II, Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper earned most outstanding wrestler honors after winning at 132 pounds. The Golden Knights also got wins from Chase Nevills (118) and Adam Ortega (172). General Brown’s Nick Rogers scored three straight pins to win at 285.
The state tournament will be Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 42, OFA 27
Rylee Daoust led the Larries (11-9, 8-6) with 13 points and Brionna Foster tossed in 11 in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Brasher Falls.
OFA fell to 4-12 and 3-9.
EDWARDS-KNOX 47, POTSDAM 35
Lily Lottie finished with 15 points and Dekoda Matthews added 10 as Edwards-Knox (5-11) beat the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Salwa Hymene scored 11 points and Emma Brosell added 10 for the Sandstoners (4-14).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LISBON 58, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 30
Storm Walker supplied 16 points as the Golden Knights beat the Flyers (2-17, 2-12) in a West Division game in Lisbon. Cooper Rutherford added 10 points for Lisbon (11-10, 8-6).
MASSENA 60, PERU 27
Jake Firnstein scored 14 points as Massena defeated Peru in a nonleague game in Massena.
Luke Greco and DeShawn Walton both scored 12 points and Ty Lucey supplied 10 for the Red Raiders (12-7).
OFA 61, BEEKMANTOWN 58
Justice McIntyre scored 37 points as OFA (6-13) beat Beekmantown in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.